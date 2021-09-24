Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina reveals her AFH choice

Janelle Pierzina played on both All-Stars seasons of Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Janelle Pierzina is a fan of one particular member of the Big Brother 23 cast and she wants them to win America’s Favorite Houseguest.

As host Julie Chen Moonves announced during the latest episode of Big Brother, the 2021 AFH is going to get a nice $50,000 prize.

Voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest has already opened and BB23 viewers have been sending in their votes.

We will find out the AFH winner, as well as the Big Brother 23 winner, during the season finale next week.

Who does Janelle Pierzina want to win AFH?

Four-time former houseguest Janelle Pierzina took to social media to post an image where she is holding up a sign that says, “text ‘Tiffany’ to 97979.”

“You know what to do #BB23,” reads the caption for the photo where Janelle is trying to drum up support for Tiffany Mitchell.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Fans joke around with Janelle’s Big Brother post

Since Janelle put her message on a sign that she was holding in the image, she made it very easy for Big Brother fans to joke around with what she was saying.

Below are just a few of the different ways that fans with a sense of humor have edited her original post. Some of them have even changed out Tiffany’s name for other houseguests.

Thanks Janelle pic.twitter.com/k8XxrK6N2M — VOTE DX for AFP🏆 (@bbisabigbaby) September 24, 2021

Her post, of course, started up a debate between Tiffany fans and Derek Xiao fans from this summer. A lot of positive arguments are being made about why either one of them should be named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

One thing is for sure among all the posts, though, and it is that Big Brother fans are sending a clear message that watching Tiffany and Derek X play the game again in the future could be very entertaining.

If you are a fan of either Tiffany or Derek X, make sure that you take the time to vote on America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Big Brother 17 houseguest Meg Maley is getting married this weekend to a Survivor winner. The couple has been together for a while now, and Meg loves posting about how happy she is with her future husband.

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, Da’Vonne Rogers says she is ready to “detach” from the show. It wasn’t that long ago when Da’Vonne said she wanted to host the BB23 jury roundtable.

And on the topic of AFH, a past Big Brother winner is saying Derek Xiao does not deserve the award. It’s an interesting opinion from someone who has played the game before.

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.