Big Brother: Da’Vonne Rogers says she will ‘completely detach’ from show

Former Big Brother houseguest Da’Vonne Rogers seems to feel that one of her missions is about to get accomplished by the BB23 cast.

Da’Vonne has played Big Brother three times, taking part in the BB17, BB18, and BB22 seasons of the hit reality competition show.

One of the topics that she often spoke about was how Big Brother USA has never had a Black winner before.

With the success that The Cookout alliance has had during the Big Brother 23 season, that is all about to change.

When the Big Brother 2021 finale arrives on the CBS schedule, the summer show is going to crown its first Black winner.

Watching Kyland Young, Xavier Prather, Derek Frazier, or Azah Awasum win the $750,000 prize might just end this chapter of Da’Vonne’s reality show career.

Da’Vonne Rogers hints at leaving Big Brother behind

“I’m glad that chapter is closed … and after this season I can completely detach from the show I finally got what I wanted,” Da’Vonne posted to her Twitter account.

Da’Vonne didn’t completely elaborate upon what “detach” meant in this regard, as we fully expect her to still be commenting on what happens during future seasons of the show. She has already hinted that she isn’t done talking about the experiences she had as a member of three different Big Brother casts, either.

Da’Vonne Rogers has hinted that she will be moving on from Big Brother. Pic credit: @DayDaVonne_/Twitter

A look at what is taking place on Big Brother 23

After the Double Eviction episode that saw Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha get sent to the BB23 jury, there are just four people left competing to become the Big Brother 23 winner this season.

We have fresh spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds that reveal who is going to make the final three. After Xavier Prather won the final four Head of Household Competition, he put a plan into place that will dictate who sits in the final three with him.

As for the season itself, we have less than two weeks before the winner is going to get crowned by the BB23 jury. It will be very interesting to see the jury roundtable discussions and just how the former houseguests end up viewing this season.

Very soon, Big Brother fans will also get to vote on who they feel should be America’s Favorite Houseguest. That led to a past Big Brother winner saying Derek Xiao does not deserve the award. But we shall see what the Big Brother viewers have to say about it.

