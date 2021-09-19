Big Brother schedule this week and 2021 finale date for BB23 cast

Derek Frazier and Azah Awasum made it to the final four on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother schedule for this week includes three new episodes showing off the BB23 cast.

There are only four people left playing the game and in the running for the $750,000 prize, so we are very close to the end of the season.

During Season 23, Episode 32 of Big Brother, we saw that Xavier Prather won the final four Head of Household Competition.

With the power in his hands, Xavier nominated Kyland Young and Azah Awasum for eviction, keeping Derek Frazier safe for the time being.

We are now in the stretch run for the Big Brother 2021 season, with only five episodes left before we learn the name of the BB23 winner.

Big Brother schedule this week

There are only three Big Brother episodes this week, with none taking place on Sunday, September 29 due to other television programming. Below is the list of dates and times for those episodes.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Sunday, September 19 (No episode airing on CBS due to Emmy Awards)

Wednesday, September 22 (10/9c – A late start due to Survivor 41 premiere)

Thursday, September 23 (8/7c)

Friday, September 24 (8/7c – Another special Friday night episode)

Big Brother 2021 finale date

Next week, there are just two more episodes of the show, with the Big Brother 2021 finale date arriving on Wednesday, September 29. It will be a two-hour event following the second episode of the new Survivor season.

Sunday, September 26 (8/7c)

Wednesday, September 29 (9/8c – The BB23 season finale)

i know he did not just wipe his nose with a tortilla & then put it back on the stove?pic.twitter.com/teKbKxKcQ9 — ‏ً (@evctions) September 19, 2021

More news and notes from the world of Big Brother

The BB23 jury could end up being very interesting to watch when they sit down to discuss who the Big Brother 23 winner should be this summer.

Ahead of heading to the BB23 jury house, Tiffany Mitchell answered more Big Brother questions about her time in the house.

Hannah Chaddha also has an extended Big Brother interview out where she talks more about Derek Xiao, who she wants to see evicted next, and how she feels now.

For readers who want to jump ahead, we have the Power of Veto spoilers here that will be covered in a future episode of the show. This reveals who holds the power heading into the next Eviction Ceremony. It also shows off who has improved their resume as we get closer to the jury questions.

Even though Big Brother 23 is coming to an end, Big Brother fans will be able to cheer on a new group of houseguests very soon.

CBS announced that Celebrity Big Brother was renewed for Winter 2022. A new group of players should be entering the house in January or February, giving Big Brother fans something fun to watch during the cold winter months.

Recently, some intriguing Celebrity Big Brother rumors about two potential houseguests popped up on social media. We expect a lot more rumors about the BB Celeb 3 cast to surface very soon, as well.

This is a tough one! Out of everyone who played #BB23, who would you most want to hang out with? 🤩👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/y6nTc7UiyA — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 19, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.