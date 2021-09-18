Big Brother spoilers: Who won the final four Power of Veto today?

The Big Brother 23 jury is now up to seven people with more on the way. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers now reveal who just won the Power of Veto this week.

The BB23 cast is down to its final four players, with Xavier Prather, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, and Derek Frazier each battling for the $750,000 prize.

During the last episode of Big Brother 23, we found out that Xavier won the HOH Competition and then nominated Kyland and Azah for eviction.

On Saturday (September 18), everyone got to play for the Power of Veto in a really important Veto Competition that would decide the final three.

Only one person gets to vote in the next Eviction Ceremony, so everyone not named Xavier knew they had to win the POV to be guaranteed safety and a spot beside him in the final three.

Who won the new Power of Veto Competition today?

Xavier Prather won the Power of Veto. This was the final Veto Competition of the summer and it has a huge impact on how the final three will be set. Xavier now has the option to get Kyland out of the house if he wants to by simply keeping the nominations the same. That would make Derek F the only voter on Thursday night.

