Big Brother episodes: New times, dates for final BB23 TV schedule

The Big Brother episodes are starting to wind down for the Summer 2021 season, and soon we will be learning who gets to leave the game with $750.000.

The latest Big Brother rumors also state that there are a lot of additional cash prizes on the line over the final few weeks.

For most of the summer, episodes have been airing every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night at 8/7c on CBS, but there are some big changes coming up due to football and the beginning of the Fall 2012 CBS schedule.

Among the shows returning is the other hit reality competition show at CBS, with Survivor 41 debuting this fall on Wednesday nights.

Big Brother episodes left to air for Summer 2021 season

Below are all of the new dates and times of Big Brother episodes that remain this summer. Take note that there are two Friday night episodes now, that there is no episode on Sunday, September 19, and that the two-hour season finale starts at 9/8c.

There are still nine episodes left to reveal how The Cookout deals with its own final six and who the BB23 jury decides should win the season. There is a lot of action and drama coming up, so make sure to not miss a single episode.

Sunday, September 12 (8:30/7:30c – Delayed start due to football)

Wednesday, September 15 (8/7c)

Thursday, September 16 (8/7c – Two hour episode and surprise Double Eviction for BB23 cast)

Friday, September 17 (8/7c – A special Friday night episode)

Sunday, September 19 (No episode airing on CBS due to Emmy Awards)

Wednesday, September 22 (10/9c – A late start due to Survivor 41 premiere)

Thursday, September 23 (8/7c)

Friday, September 24 (8/7c – Another special Friday night episode)

Sunday, September 26 (8/7c)

Wednesday, September 29 (9/8c – The BB23 season finale)

We have the Power of Veto results here for this week, where the final six houseguests took part in a BB Comics challenge. It likely sets the stage for which member of The Cookout is going to be the first one sent to the BB23 jury house.

Recent evictees Claire Rehfuss and Alyssa Lopez did extended exit interviews with host Julie Chen Moonves. It gave a long look at how the ladies are feeling after getting evicted and Claire got to see her goodbye messages.

A brand new interview with Sarah Beth Steagall from the jury house was also just released. It allowed Sarah Beth to talk more about her experiences this summer and to share how excited she is to have her own private bathroom and bedroom as well. Sarah Beth also provides a fun tour of the jury house.

A huge debate is continuing to take place on social media with a number of fans calling The Cookout racist again due to how the game has progressed this summer. It was talked about so much that it became a trending topic on Twitter.

.@_bbscenarios #BBTiffany answered your question! "Who within the 6 do you believe is the biggest threat to your personal game?" pic.twitter.com/X8GWupxkd8 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 9, 2021

