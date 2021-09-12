Big Brother rumors: What are prizes for the top 5 finishers?

Xavier Prather is pushing to become the Big Brother 23 winner this summer. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 cast is competing for the biggest prize in show history, with the winner leaving the house with $750,000 this summer.

The increase for first place is a huge one, as the grand prize had previously been $500,000 and it was last won by Cody Calafiore during Big Brother 22.

Immediately after the prize increase was announced, former winner Rachel Reilly said she wanted to play on Big Brother 24.

According to some chatter from the live feeds, though, it appears that there are some nice prizes on the line for the rest of the top five finishers as well.

How much can Big Brother 23 cast members win?

This is a good moment to point out that everyone gets paid to play on Big Brother this summer. Even if someone doesn’t leave with one of the cash prizes, there is a weekly stipend that each of the houseguests earns. It means that everyone is leaving the Big Brother house with something in their pockets.

As for the other prizes, the latest Big Brother rumors state that it is $75,000 for second place, $10,000 for third place, $7,500 for fourth place, and $5,000 for fifth place. If these rumors are true, it gives members of The Cookout an added incentive to not get sent out in sixth place this summer.

Keep in mind that we are only classifying these are just rumors for now, as the third, fourth, and fifth place prizes have not yet been confirmed by CBS or the show.

Big Brother prizes shared by live feed blogger. Pic credit: @Melyorkie/Twitter

More news about Big Brother 23 and beyond

A new interview with Sarah Beth Steagall from the jury house was released. In it, she talks about some more aspects of her game this summer, but she also gives a tour of the jury house, the pool, and her private bedroom (she was very excited about that).

There is also a huge debate taking place on social media with a number of fans calling The Cookout racist again after they made it all the way to the final six intact this season. Many fans are debating the place in show history where this six-person alliance now resides. The topic was even trending on Twitter.

As we near the end of the season, keep in mind that the start times and dates for upcoming episodes have been changed. Here is the episode schedule for Big Brother 23 over the month of September.

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.