Big Brother 23: ‘The Cookout Is Racist’ is trending, fans weigh in

“The Cookout Is Racist” is currently trending as Big Brother 23 viewers continue to debate about how the current season of the show is going.

On the latest episode of the show, The Cookout alliance made it to the final six intact, marking an interesting moment in the history of the reality competition.

Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, Xavier Prather, Derek Frazier, and Hannah Chaddha succeeded in getting their alliance all the way to the final six, which is something an alliance this large has never been able to accomplish.

Quite a few former Big Brother houseguests are celebrating the accomplishment, as are a lot of viewers. But not everyone agrees with the outcome and it has led to a number of fans posting that “The Cookout Is Racist” on social media platforms.

‘The Cookout Is Racist’ becomes a top Twitter trend

Below are some of the latest posts that have been made where fans of the show are calling members of The Cookout racist. It continues a trend of people complaining about what The Cookout has done to make it to the end and it has created one of the top trending phrases on Twitter.

Big Brother fans defending The Cookout alliance

There have also been a lot of Big Brother fans who are going to bat for The Cookout alliance. Some of their recent posts on social media are shared below.

And people have the nerve to call the Cookout racist. #bb23 pic.twitter.com/6EXBgD4zlN — Uma (@ItsUmaUma) September 10, 2021

White fans watching #BB23: The Cookout is so racist this season sucks!



Black fans watching #BB23: pic.twitter.com/G0CH0a52eq — BuddhaMike#2164 🇵🇷 (@BuddhaMichael) September 11, 2021

I can’t help but think about this scene after tonight’s victory. Proud the Cookout made it to their goal ❤️ #bb23 pic.twitter.com/DrAlUU7c1g — Uma (@ItsUmaUma) September 10, 2021

There are some really important episodes coming up on the Big Brother schedule. With the BB23 cast down to just six people, we are also very close to watching the jury debate and then select a winner for the 2021 summer season.

Since only members of The Cookout have made it to the final six, it also means the alliance has to turn on itself. Here are some spoilers about what could happen with the Power of Veto as the group heads toward another Double Eviction night.

Also, remember that there is a $750,000 prize on the line this summer, which is the biggest prize pool that has been given out during a season of Big Brother USA. On the season finale, the nine-person jury will decide who leaves the house as a very rich person.

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.