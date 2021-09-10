Azah Awasum was hoping to sneak into the final six for the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23, Episode 28 aired on Thursday night and it was highlighted by a Double Eviction. By the end of the night, the BB23 cast would be down to its final six houseguests.

To get to this episode, Tiffany Mitchell won an Endurance Challenge and then nominated Alyssa Lopez and Xavier Prather for eviction.

Tiffany was working to get Alyssa evicted, but that didn’t happen, as Alyssa won the Power of Veto and took herself off of the block.

Tiffany told Claire about how she was protecting The Cookout and then she backdoored her friend. Heading into the first Eviction Ceremony of the night, Claire was on the block next to Xavier.

Big Brother 23, Episode 28 recap

The new episode picked up after Claire was placed on the block, with Tiffany speaking about the mission in her Diary Room session and then Claire saying how she understood why Tiffany was doing this. It was another classy comment by Claire.

It was then time to show some members of The Cookout preparing to go after other members. Xavier talked about taking a shot at Tiffany, while Azah mentioned targeting Kyland Young.

Hannah Chaddha was then shown talking about wanting to place the only vote against Xavier so that she could turn around and blame it on Kyland.

First Eviction Ceremony of the night

Host Julie Chen Moonves told the houseguests less than 10 minutes into the episode that it was a Double Eviction night. She then let Claire and Xavier talk about why they should be kept in the house before it was time to vote.

Alyssa voted to evict Claire, Hannah voted to evict Xavier, Derek Frazier voted to evict Claire, Azah voted to evict Claire, and Kyland also voted to evict Claire.

By a vote of 4-1, Claire Rehfuss became the fourth member of the Big Brother 23 jury.

Claire is such a class act. I’m so happy that she was able to play this season.



Bring Claire back!! #BB23 pic.twitter.com/0yol3IcYUg — Reality Bailey (@RealityBailey) September 10, 2021

Claire went out and had a really classy interview with Julie. We can’t wait to see the extended version that will come out later. Claire noted that she would never be mad at Tiffany for her decisions this summer.

Crowning a new Head of Household

Julie revealed that every competition of the night would center on BB Comics. To decide the first HOH of the night, the houseguests had to study images of comic book words and then answer questions presented by Julie. The person to answer the most questions correctly would become the new Head of Household.

Hannah Chaddha won the HOH Competition.

YASSS HANNAH! CONGRATS OMG 😆I LOVE HER #BB23 pic.twitter.com/oyqg8JqPWW — Derek X Stan Acc 💖 (@IM5sosMusic) September 10, 2021

Who did Hannah nominate for eviction?

At her Nomination Ceremony, Hannah nominated Alyssa and Xavier for eviction. At that point, it seemed like the only way that Alyssa would survive the night would be for her to win the Veto Competition.

I don't think they figured they'd be side by side in those chairs when they decided to wear their Team Kings shirts pic.twitter.com/s4hii2f4KG — hamsterwatch #bb23 (@hamsterwatch) September 10, 2021

Who won the Power of Veto on Double Eviction night?

The Veto Competition involved putting together a puzzle. Kyland had to watch as the other six people played for the Power of Veto.

Xavier won the Power of Veto and saved himself from the block. Hannah then named Kyland as the replacement nominee.

Who was the second person evicted from the Big Brother house tonight?

The BB23 cast decided to evict Alyssa Lopez and that meant that The Cookout remained intact as they made it to the final six. As for the voting, in order, Azah voted to evict Alyssa, Tiffany voted to evict Alyssa, Xavier voted to evict Kyland, and Derek F voted to evict Alyssa.

The final six will need to play a new HOH Competition, but it couldn’t be done before the episode came to an end. We have a live report here of what is taking place with that HOH Competition on the feeds.

That brings an end to the Big Brother 23, Episode 28 recap, but there has been a lot of additional news about Big Brother.

CBS just announced that Celebrity Big Brother has been renewed for another season. It looks like the quest that Julie Chen Moonves was on to bring the show back had been successful.

And fans should make sure to check out the updated Big Brother summer 2021 schedule, as a number of changes have been made by CBS.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.