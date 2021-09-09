Big Brother spoilers: Who won the second HOH Competition tonight?

Tiffany Mitchell has put together a good resume to possibly win Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers coming from the live feeds tonight will include the name of the new Head of Household.

This article will serve as a live blog that will share the results of that challenge, so make sure to come on over after the September 9 episode has come to an end.

During the Thursday night episode, a Double Eviction is scheduled to take place, leading to two members of the BB23 getting sent to the jury house.

After the second Eviction Ceremony of the evening, the final six houseguests will then have to play another HOH Competition.

As there won’t be enough time to finish a second HOH Competition before the episode comes to a close, we will find out those results on the Big Brother live feeds.

An intense Big Brother HOH Competition is in store for cast

If every member of The Cookout alliance survives to make it to the final six, things are going to get very intense. Even if Alyssa Lopez survives, it should be really interesting, because she could be in a much stronger position if someone from The Cookout gets eliminated during the Double Eviction.

The Thursday night episode comes to an end at roughly 9e/8c/6p. Here is a full look at the upcoming Big Brother episodes as well.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.