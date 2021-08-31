When is Big Brother on in September? Friday episode added on new schedule

Kyland Young and Sarah Beth Steagall ended up nominated together on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 schedule has 13 episodes left on it, but some changes are now in place for when Big Brother is on during the month of September.

There are two really interesting dates coming up on the Big Brother schedule and they are a two-hour episode that could be a Triple Eviction and then a Friday night episode.

We are getting pretty close to learning the name of the Big Brother 23 winner and the final month of the summer 2021 season looks to be an intriguing one.

Can The Cookout alliance get all six of its members to the final six? And which one of them stands the best chance to leave with the $750,000 prize this fall?

When is Big Brother on during September 2021 episodes?

Below is a full list of the 13 episodes that remain on the Big Brother 2021 schedule:

Wednesday, September 1 (8/7c)

Thursday, September 2 (8/7c)

Sunday, September 5 (8/7c)

Wednesday, September 8 (8/7c)

Thursday, September 9 (8/7c)

Sunday, September 12 (8:30/7:30c – starts 30 minutes later)

Wednesday, September 15 (8/7c)

Thursday, September 16 (8/7c – two hours long and possible Triple Eviction)

Friday, September 17 (8/7c – special Friday night episode)

Sunday, September 19 (no episode airing on CBS)

Wednesday, September 22 (10/9c – late start due to Survivor 41 premiere)

Thursday, September 23 (8/7c)

Sunday, September 26 (8/7c)

Wednesday, September 29 (9/8c – two hours for BB23 season finale)

If it feels like the Big Brother 23 season finale is coming up more quickly than expected, that’s because the summer 2021 season is shorter than a typical installment. The need to add two weeks of quarantine before the season even started has caused the competition itself to be two weeks shorter.

Soon enough, we will get to see the BB23 jury deciding on who the winner is going to be this summer. And speaking of the BB23 jury, former houseguest Da’Vonne Rogers has said she wants to host the roundtable. The jury roundtable is where the jurors debate about who should win the season.

Though the jurors are out of the running for the $750,000 prize, everyone on the BB23 cast gets paid to play the game. Everyone is leaving with a nice paycheck this summer, with someone also getting a nice bonus for getting named America’s Favorite Player.

We are also hoping to hear some good news from host Julie Chen Moonves about a show renewal and the network moving forward with Big Brother 24. Applications are already open for the summer 2022 season, so we hope that’s just some foreshadowing of the eventual announcement.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.