Big Brother schedule change hints at Triple Eviction coming up soon

The Big Brother schedule at CBS has now been adjusted and it may hint at a Triple Eviction taking place soon. It was during the Big Brother 22 season that USA fans saw the Triple Eviction appear for the first time, bringing a lot of excitement to a two-hour episode.

Now, it looks like the Big Brother 23 cast may also get to experience a Triple Eviction night, and that it could heavily impact how the final two gets set up this season. During a summer that some fans feel has been predictable, this could be the perfect way to really shake things up.

For a Triple Eviction, the night starts out like it normally would, with the BB23 cast voting to evict someone and send them to the jury house. The houseguests would then play out a week’s worth of the game in about an hour, leading up to a second eviction of the night. But it wouldn’t end there, as they would do it all over again for a third eviction.

It could be a really stressful night for host Julie Chen Moonves if a Triple Eviction night is coming up, especially since she always has a difficult time corralling the houseguests when she needs them to move quickly from room to room for events and challenges.

Big Brother schedule change for summer 2021

Below are the changes that CBS has revealed for the coming weeks. Episodes will remain at 8/7c on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays unless specifically stated otherwise.

Sunday, September 12 start time is now 8:30/7:30c.

Thursday, September 16 is now two hours long.

Sunday, September 19 has no new episode.

Wednesday, September 22 has a 10/9c new episode.

Wednesday, September 29 is a two-hour season finale beginning at 9/8c.

That Triple Eviction could come on the September 16 episode, as it would fall right in line with what has been done through Double Evictions in the past. Counting out the days for the shortened Big Brother 23 season, that also works with getting the BB23 cast down by three people.

Azah still not being nominated after 7 weeks when she told Christian she would’ve put him up, begged X to put her up as a pawn, refused to answer any questions to Kyland and told Sarah Beth she would’ve targeted SB’s #1 ally if she won HOH.



That’s some legendary shit #BB23 pic.twitter.com/S0PXlKow7j — Ramo 🐍 (@ramolannisters) August 20, 2021

More news from inside and outside the Big Brother house

Four-time houseguest and Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina said Sarah Beth “has worms for brains” in a series of posts that she made about the latest HOH. She feels that Sarah Beth has ruined her game and she did not hold back in commenting on the situation.

When he saw what went on with the Veto Competition this week, Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur proposed a change to the Power of Veto.

And speaking of Derrick, he shared some sad news about his family losing their dog.

In other news, Da’Vonne Rogers wants to host the BB23 jury roundtable this summer. She has been speaking a lot about this season of Big Brother on social media.

I really feel like this image is endlessly memeable #BB23 pic.twitter.com/iaCDQEa6QH — Beardsational (@beardsational) August 22, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.