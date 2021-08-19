Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur loses dog, shares moving tribute

Derrick Levasseur went on the Big Brother 16 season and ended up as the winner. Pic credit: CBS

Derrick Levasseur shared some sad news today about his family dog. The Big Brother legend took the time to share photos and a story about his dog, Mason.

“14 years ago, I experienced the most traumatic day of my life. I was in a bad place and needed something to keep my mind off of everything, so I decided to get a puppy,” Derrick wrote in a message that he posted on social media to his fans, friends, family, and followers.

The Big Brother 16 winner continued by writing, “We named him Mason, and ever since we picked him up, he’s been with us through everything. From getting married, to buying our first home, to the births of our two children — he’s been there for it all. I can’t tell you how many conversions I’ve had with him about the things going on in my life — both the good and the bad.”

It is clear that Mason was very loved by his family and that he was a huge part of the Levasseur family for more than a decade.

Derrick Levassuer loses his dog to cancer

“Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago and it finally got to be too much for him. On 8/17/21, I had to make the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life. Mason — I really hope I gave you as much love and joy as you gave me. I love you so much and I can’t wait to see you again,” Derrick closed out his message.

Hundreds of people have already left messages of support for Derrick and his family, many of which reference their own personal stories about the loss of pets and how much it impacted their families. The messages and condolences continue to roll in.

More news about the cast of Big Brother 16

The Big Brother 16 season was a memorable one, and not just because it introduced us all to someone who controlled a cast from Day 1 (Derrick Levasseur). Quite a few members of the BB16 have been in the news for positive reasons lately.

Caleb Reynold just revealed that his wife is pregnant, and they are expecting their child to arrive in early 2022.

Nicole Franzel recently gave birth to her first child with her husband, Victor Arroyo. She first appeared as part of the BB16 cast before returning to become the Big Brother 18 winner.

Cody Calafiore, who finished in second place on BB16, was recently named the Big Brother 22 winner.

And fellow BB16 cast member Frankie Grande just announced his engagement.

The Big Brother 16 season has clearly presented fans of the reality competition with some of the most memorable names in the show’s history. It’s a cast that could use a reunion show at some point, especially because it would be fun for fans to see what everyone has been up to for the past few years.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.