Caleb Reynolds from Big Brother, Survivor reveals he is going to be a dad

Caleb Reynolds from Big Brother and Survivor has another kid on the way. Pic credit: CBS

Caleb Reynolds is going to be a father again. The former member of the Big Brother and Survivor cast member just revealed the huge news, letting all of his fans, followers, and family members know that there is a baby on the way.

We first met Caleb as a member of the Big Brother 16 cast back in the summer of 2014. As a member of the Bomb Squad alliance, Caleb worked closely with Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore that season. Caleb would end up finishing in fourth place.

Later, Caleb would join the casts of Survivor: Kaôh Rōng and Survivor: Game Changers. The Kentucky-native finished in 15th place during his first time on Survivor and then he finished in 18th place when he was invited back for a second time.

Caleb has a daughter named Kylie from a previous relationship and had his first child with his wife Ashley Jay in December of 2017.

A new baby on the way for Caleb Reynolds

“❤️ And then there were 3…,” reads a simple post that Caleb posted on Instagram. It accompanies three ultrasound images for the new baby that Caleb and Ashley are awaiting.

Caleb Reyolds announces new baby on the way. Pic credit: @bmc_bb16/Instagram

Quite a few other former Big Brother houseguests and Survivor cast members have stopped by the post to congratulate the couple on their news.

Notes were left by Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur, Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel, Tommy Bracco from BB21, Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez, Enzo Palumbo from BB22, Nick Maccarone from BB21, and Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore, just to name a few.

Caleb Reynolds from the BB16 cast shared ultrasound images with his followers. Pic credit: @bmc_bb16/Instagram

A new season of Big Brother underway, Survivor returns in the fall

The Big Brother 23 season is currently airing on CBS. The season has offered a lot to fans, beginning with teams over the first few weeks and having now introduced a casino theme and twist. The Big Brother cash prize was also increased for this summer, with $750,000 going to the winner. That increase in the prize money could lead to some very dramatic moments in the final weeks of the season.

After taking a long hiatus after Season 40, Survivor is finally coming back this fall to CBS. The Survivor 41 season premiere will air on Wednesday, September 22, and kick off a new era for the reality competition show. Survivor 41 is a lot shorter than past seasons, so it could be an intriguing format shift for viewers.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS. Survivor 41 debuts in Fall 2021 on CBS.