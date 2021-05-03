Survivor 41: Will a shorter season ramp up the excitement?

A new Survivor season is on the way that could look a bit different than in the past. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor rumors indicate that Season 41 of the show will be much shorter for the contestants themselves.

A Survivor fan site passed on the information that show producers were looking at having the castaways compete for far fewer than the typical 39 days from past seasons.

New safety protocols are in place to keep everyone safe, including quarantining everyone who has arrived to play on Survivor 41. That quarantine is for two weeks. This includes the crew that is helping put the show on.

It’s not free to have everyone quarantine for two weeks before filming even begins – meaning the costs of producing the reality competition show have gone up. To address that, shortening the number of days people compete could be a good way to save money.

Having the Survivor Season 41 cast competing for fewer than 39 days would certainly shift the show’s format, but maybe that’s not a bad thing.

Would a shorter Survivor 41 season help the show?

First off, it’s important to point out that the show has not yet confirmed these Survivor 41 rumors. It’s also important to note that even if they aren’t competing for a full 39 days, it doesn’t mean that there will be viewer episodes of the show.

Fewer days would mean having competitions and ceremonies at a quicker pace than usual.

This sped-up version of the game would mean that nobody on the show could take a break from strategizing and that there would be more urgency to make moves and cement alliances.

That sounds like a scenario that would be perfect for a reality competition that needs to have a lot of footage to show the fans at home.

Sure, not competing for a full 39 days might come off as an easier version of the game than what most people went through during the first 40 seasons of the show.

At the same time, there wouldn’t be an easier route to that final three. It would still take a lot of competition wins and survive several Tribal Councils for anyone to emerge as the Survivor 41 winner.

Survivor 41 to debut in the fall on CBS

Survivor host Jeff Probst himself recently posted a video about the production of the show finally resuming in Fiji. Everything had been shut down for quite some time when the coronavirus pandemic took a grip of the world.

Since then, it has been a waiting game until the Survivor production crew could begin filming again.

Now, it’s only a matter of time until we learn the names of the Survivor 41 cast members.

The expectation is that new Survivor episodes will appear on the schedule in the fall of 2021 and that the show could slot on Wednesday nights again.

In fact, the Survivor 41 start date could end up being the same day as the season finale for Big Brother 23. All signs point toward Jeff Probst introducing the new cast during September.

Survivor returns to CBS in fall 2021.