Survivor 41: Jeff Probst releases video announcement about production

Jeff Probst will soon be handing out the Survivor Immunity Necklace again. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor 41 host Jeff Probst posted a video to social media to give fans an update on the next season of the reality competition show.

While we already knew that production was getting ready to resume on the next two seasons of Survivor, it’s definitely exciting that Probst is confirming everything.

Taking to his personal Instagram page, Probst left a video that shows him on location in Fiji. It also looks like he has aged a lot since last season and that he might need a haircut before filming begins, but we are just glad he is back as the host.

Probst captioned the video by writing, “I am thrilled to tell you all that @survivorcbs is going back into production and I will see you on the island for #Survivor 41! @cbstv.”

Jeff Probst Survivor 41 teaser

“I have some exciting news to share. Survivor is going back into production. Fiji has invited back to their beautiful country to shoot season 41. We have all of our COVID protocols in place so that everyone in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe, and, of course, our players will be safe,” Probst says at the beginning of the video as he welcome back Survivor fans.

“And I gotta tell you — I can’t remember a time I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor, and I’ll tell you why: The past year has reminded me, and I hope it’s reminded you, that you’ve got to live your life like it’s one big great adventure, and Survivor fulfills that. So I am thrilled to say, I will see you on the island for Survivor 41. Let’s do it!” Probst goes on to tell the fans at home.

Survivor 41 and Survivor 42 coming soon

Two seasons of Survivor will be filmed back-to-back in Fiji in order to debut in Fall and Spring on CBS. We are going to hold out hope that the network decides to surprise fans with a special summer season of the reality competition show, but it seems unlikely due to Big Brother 23 and Love Island USA scheduled to take up a lot of time slots.

The great news is that the production team is back to work and that we are going to get a brand new Survivor cast next season.

It will be good to see some fresh faces on the islands of Fiji and we hope that the production team is also going to take this extra time to construct a really intriguing and exciting season.

Survivor is currently on hiatus at CBS.