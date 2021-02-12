Survivor update: It appears Season 41 is ready to begin filming

A new Survivor cast will soon be playing the game in Fiji. Pic credit: CBS

It looks like Survivor Season 41 is almost ready to start filming.

The great news just came out today that crews are expected to arrive in Fiji very soon and that it won’t be long before the Survivor 41 cast is competing for the million-dollar prize.

According to FBC News, “A number of film productions have been approved by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce.”

One of the shows that has reportedly been approved is Survivor, which means CBS might not have to wait much longer before it can put the reality competition show back on the air.

Survivor 41 announcement from Fiji

“Survivor will be filming in Fiji with the crew expecting to arrive in the next few days,” said Fiji’s Ministry of Trade and Commerce Minister Faiyaz Koya.

Koya went on to say that, “They have to stagger the way they actually come because most of the crew are sitting in different parts of the world, but all done under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. We follow the necessary protocol to protect our own citizens.”

This is extraordinarily great news, as Survivor had been at a standstill in regard to filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. It caused CBS to cancel the fall 2020 season of the show and, following that, the spring 2021 season had to be taken off the schedule as well.

When will Survivor 41 air on CBS?

This is where things get a bit tricky. While it is relatively quick to film a season of Survivor (roughly 40 to 45 days), there is also a lot of editing that has to take place. The production will take months to complete, meaning if they get back to work next week, a season might wrap up filming by summer 2021.

Since Survivor is a show that typically airs in the fall and spring, we expect CBS to hold off on debuting Season 41 until fall 2021.

As has been the case in recent years, the production team is also likely to film seasons back-to-back in Fiji. In a best-case scenario, this could lead to Survivor 41 in fall 2021 and then Survivor 42 in spring 2022 on CBS.

On the surface, the dates sound like a long way off, but at least everything could get back to normal if no cases of COVID-19 surface.

It’s been a long time since we learned the winner of Survivor: Winners at War, so, hopefully, the Survivor 41 cast is one that is worth the wait.

For anyone who hasn’t heard already, future casts of reality competition show on CBS are going to look a lot different. A new policy at the network means that the Survivor 41 cast will be at least 50 percent people of color.

Survivor is currently on hiatus at CBS.