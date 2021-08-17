Big Brother Battle Back unlikely, season finale approaching quickly

Derek Frazier is trying hard to become the Big Brother 23 winner. Pic credit: CBS

A Big Brother Battle Back Competition isn’t likely to take place this summer due to the shortened season. The first five evicted houseguests were already sent home, with Frenchie commenting going off about the treatment of Derek Frazier and Whitney Williams, sharing videos about her Big Brother controversies.

Fans hoping for a Jury Competition may also be out of luck, as the Big Brother schedule doesn’t appear to have enough time left on it this summer for anyone to battle their way back to the main cast. We are also holding out hopes for one, but it is extremely unlikely at this point.

As of today, there are still 11 people left playing toward becoming the Big Brother 23 winner. Based on how many episodes there are left on the schedule, the producers may need to have at least two Double Evictions just to get the cast down to that final three by finale night.

It also seems possible that a Triple Eviction could be done again. If done correctly, that could be a really exciting night for the CBS viewers.

It was tried during Big Brother 22, and it almost worked, until the houseguests saw a graphic behind host Julie Chen Moonves that tipped them off. Still, it gave fans something new and forced the houseguests to think on their feet.

When is the Big Brother 23 season finale?

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the last episode of the show airs on Wednesday, September 29. This means that the season will only be 85 days long, which is much shorter than recent seasons have been for the reality competition show.

Typically, when there are 16 members of a Big Brother cast, the season lasts roughly 99 days. But with the two-week quarantine process needed before the Big Brother 23 season could even get started, the schedule had to be adjusted a bit.

Every member of the Big Brother 23 cast gets paid, but making it to at least the jury house means an even better paycheck. That’s the good news for people who might not make it all the way to the final three. It’s also one of the reasons that the BB23 cast got so excited when Julie announced that they had at least made it to the jury.

As a reminder, the cash prize on the line this season has been increased by a lot. For the first 22 seasons of the regular version of Big Brother, the prize for winning the show was $500,000. For this summer, producers have increased that paycheck to $750,000 for the Big Brother 23 winner. Someone is in for a huge payday when the finale airs in September.

For new fans of Sarah Beth Steagall, she was a singer before entering the Big Brother house, which may have become evident during a recent episode of the show. We compiled some of Sarah Beth’s performances here for anyone who might want to watch them.

