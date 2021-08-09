Whitney Williams from Big Brother 23 addresses Sandy Hook, Derek Xiao controversies in new video

Whitney Williams was the fourth person evicted from the Big Brother house during the summer 2021 season. Pic credit: CBS

Whitney Williams was a part of the Big Brother 23 cast, but she found herself evicted during the fourth week of the season. Since she has left the Big Brother house, Whitney has been answering questions from fans. This is in addition to the extra Big Brother interviews that Whitney did.

While she was in the house, Whitney was involved in two controversies debated among fans of the show. Early in the season, Claire Rehfuss said that Whitney had said she didn’t believe in the Sandy Hook shooting.

And recently, Whitney was called out for a remark she made about Derek Xiao that had racial overtones.

There is now a video online (and shared below) where Whitney addresses the situation with Claire and also the comment she made about Derek X. It is one of several videos that she has posted online to get her story out there about how she played the game and how she saw things inside of the Big Brother house.

Whitney talks about Sandy Hook controversy

In the video, Whitney says that she came into the kitchen and saw Claire when the conversation in question came up.

She is of the mindset that when she called Sandy Hook a “conspiracy theory,” Claire took it as meaning. She felt Sandy Hook had not happened. She couldn’t remember what Claire said after that, but Whitney claimed that she said, “No, I never said that Sandy Hook wasn’t real.”

Whitney then went on to say for the camera that “it clearly happened” when referring to the Sandy Hook shooting. Whitney’s fans will love this interpretation of the conversation, but will Claire end up agreeing with this version?

Later in the video, she also said, “I don’t know how that conversation made Claire believe that I said that Sandy Hook happened, but I never said that.”

The second time around, she did not use the word “never” and said something that contradicted what she had just said. Maybe she misspoke the second time around?

Whitney addresses comments she made about Derek Xiao

When she got to the part of the video about Derek X, she said that it wasn’t meant “in an un-nice way” and that she was “joking about something that was already said.”

Whitney says she has plans to apologize to Derek X once he leaves the Big Brother house.

Big Brother 23 rolls on

There are now just 12 people left competing to become the Big Brother 23 winner. The winner of the $750,000 prize will be revealed in late September, and Whitney Williams should be on hand to help close out the show. It looks like the drama is building up inside of the house, and things could get exciting very soon.

Maybe soon we will get to pass on a meeting between Whitney and Janelle Pierzina. As the BB23 season was getting started, Janelle was cheering for Whitney to become the first HOH.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.