Whitney Williams extended interview released after Big Brother eviction

Whitney Williams has an extended interview with Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves that was just released. After she was evicted from the Big Brother house, Whitney took the time to answer some additional questions that didn’t get shown during the August 5 episode of the show.

The new video that was just posted by the show begins with Whitney expressing how she was not surprised at all that she was going home this week. She echoes what many people saw who watched the episode — that she was wearing a dress and not workout clothes that she would have worn in the Endurance Challenge.

On a side note, we have the spoilers from the Endurance Challenge here for anyone who wants to read ahead. That event will be shown as part of the Sunday (August 8) episode of the show on CBS.

But back to Whitney. Julie said that she had a great sense of humor about it all before launching into a new round of questions that fans haven’t seen yet. We finally get to hear what Whitney planned to do this summer in the Big Brother house.

Whitney reveals her Big Brother strategy to Julie

“I originally, I am who I am, an outgoing person and I’m pretty blunt and I say what I mean and I knew that would probably get me in trouble in the game,” Whitney expressed as she started to tell Julie what her strategy was in the game.

“I kinda just planned on coming in and, hopefully, being a part of a big alliance and then having a couple friendships outside of that,” Whitney elaborated while talking about her strategy.

Later, Whitney talked about friends she made in the house, who she got along with, and who she felt were her allies in the game. She also talked about how she didn’t trust anyone in the house, spoke about her crush on Xavier Prather, and also named who she feels is playing the best game this summer.

The full video is shared below and is well worth watching to anyone who is a fan of Whitney Williams.

