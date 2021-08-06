Big Brother spoilers: Who will new HOH nominate for eviction today?

Only 12 people are left competing to become the Big Brother 23 winner this summer. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers coming from the live feeds in the overnight hours reveal who the new Head of Household is going to nominate for eviction.

An intense Endurance Challenge helped determine who would become the new HOH, and it certainly showed which houseguests wanted to emerge with the power this week.

After close to 90 minutes perched on a wall in the backyard, Derek Xiao was named the endurance champion. He beat out Xavier Prather and Alyssa Lopez, who were the rest of the final three people left in the competition.

By becoming the Week 5 HOH, Derek X also guarantees that he will make it to at least the BB23 jury, joining Claire Rehfuss as the only two people who already have safety for the week.

Who is Derek Xiao nominating for eviction?

The plan from Tiffany Mitchell worked. She succeeded at convincing other people in the house that Sarah Beth Steagall was going to become a threat that they needed to get out of the BB23 house right away. Tiffany was very vocal to Derek about Sarah Beth going after Hannah Chaddha, and Derek X is not going to allow Hannah to become a target.

Derek X is now going to have no problem nominating Sarah Beth and Britini D’Angelo for eviction on August 6. Those are his two pawns in an effort to backdoor Christian Birkenberger. Derek X is also confident that Christian wouldn’t use the Power of Veto if he wins it, as it would mean Alyssa Lopez becomes the replacement nominee.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Derek X, Hannah and Kyland celebrated making it to jury #BB23 pic.twitter.com/F4KpH76neS — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 6, 2021

A busy weekend in the Big Brother house

To summarize, Derek Xiao plans to nominate Sarah Beth Steagall and Britini D’Angelo for eviction. He wants to backdoor Christian Birkenberger and he plans to let Britini know that she is a pawn. If Christian wins the POV, Sarah Beth is going to be the BB23 cast member meeting with Julie Chen Moonves next.

Unless something big changes things on Friday, those are going to be the nominees and targets. The nominees and HOH will then be joined by three additional people to play in the Veto Competition on August 7 (Saturday). If Sarah Beth wants to make sure she survives the week, she needs to win the Power of Veto. Everything else is out of her hands.

More Big Brother news

Big Brother 14 winner Ian Terry is really good at backgammon. So good, in fact, that Ian was selected to represent Team USA. The two-time Big Brother houseguest shared his great news on social media and now he is going to help Team USA take on the world.

In other great news for former houseguests, Becky Burgess from Big Brother 17 got married. A number of people that played with her on the BB17 cast were in attendance, including Liz Nolan and Julia Nolan, who were part of the twin twist from that season of the show.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.