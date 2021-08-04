Big Brother 14 winner Ian Terry selected for Team USA in tournament

Ian Terry has appeared on two seasons of Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Ian Terry just revealed that he will represent the United States in an upcoming backgammon tournament. The Big Brother 14 winner shared the news on social media following the official announcement.

Ian first appeared on Big Brother as a member of the BB14 cast, where he was a houseguest during a season that introduced coaches as a theme. He was on the team of Mike “Boogie” Malin, but he developed a strong friendship with Dan Gheesling that took them to the final two.

After being named the Big Brother 14 winner, Ian was invited back to take part in Big Brother 22. That season was better known as Big Brother: All-Stars 2, with the producers bringing back a lot of recognizable names and faces from the past.

Cody Calafiore ended up winning BB22, with Ian finishing in 11th place. He did make it to the BB22 jury, though, where he helped to unanimously name Cody as the Big Brother 22 winner.

Ian Terry named to U.S. National Backgammon team

“Happy to announce I was selected to play for the U.S. National Backgammon team at the 2021 World Backgammon Team Tournament in Germany,” Ian wrote on a Twitter post that he made.

Attached to his note was the announcement coming from the World Backgammon Federation, where Ian was named as one of the six members for Team USA “for the World team Championship in Trie.”

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Anyone who has seen Ian on the Big Brother live feeds before knows that he is pretty good at board games. But this is an impressive level of skill for the former Big Brother houseguest.

Happy to announce I was selected to play for the U.S. National Backgammon team at the 2021 World Backgammon Team Tournament in Germany. pic.twitter.com/X6qCKLGcbr — Ian Terry (@TulaneTerry) August 4, 2021

More news from the world of Big Brother

A new season of Big Brother is currently airing on CBS, with the BB23 cast about to get down to 12 members at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony. The BB23 cast is also playing in teams, much like the first season that Ian appeared on.

And speaking of Ian’s coach from BB14, Mike “Boogie” Malin was just in court again stemming from his DUI arrest. It’s the latest bad news for Malin, who was also arrested on charges of stalking former friend Dr. Will Kirby.

In better news from former houseguests, Nicole Franzel just gave birth to her first baby. The baby is with Victor Arroyo, who Nicole met when they were members of the BB18 cast. Nicole and Victor recently got married as well.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.