Becky Burgess from Big Brother 17 gets married, Nolan twins share pictures from the event

Becky Burgess was part of the Big Brother 17 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Becky Burgess just got married at an event in Colorado. The former member of the Big Brother 17 cast played the game back in the summer of 2015 and a number of other people from her season were in attendance to help celebrate.

Two of the attendees — the Nolan twins, Julia and Liz — are easily recognizable, not just because of their twist on Big Brother 17, but because they are all over social media.

During their season, the twins would swap out every so often, as they attempted to play the game as one person and not let anyone else know that they were taking part in a twin twist. Later in the season, the second twin was allowed to join the game, and they nearly made it all the way to the end together.

Steve Moses became the Big Brother 17 winner, with Liz Nolan finishing in second place, Vanessa Rousso in third, Austin Matelson in fifth, and Julia Nolan in sixth.

Becky finished in ninth place that season and ended up becoming a member of the BB17 jury.

Becky Burgess gets married

Becky married Patrick Durst on July 10 and then took his name. She then shared a great photo of herself and Patrick on a ski lift at the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

“7.10.21 The day I married my best friend,” Becky wrote as the caption to the beautiful photo below.

Julia Nolan also shared a number of photos from the time in Colorado, including a few with her sister, Liz, as well as some with other attendants of the wedding.

Some of the photos featured Jeff Weldon and Jackie Ibarra from the BB17 cast. Those pictures are shared below on the Instagram post that Julia recently put on social media.

Jackie Ibarra, who finished in 10th place during the season, also shared a few photos from the big event in Colorado.

More news from the world of Big Brother

The Big Brother 23 cast was just introduced by host Julie Chen Moonves and she let everyone know that the prize for winning has been increased to $750,000 this summer. Upon hearing that great news, Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly said that she now wants to play on Big Brother 24.

In other wedding news, former houseguests Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo just got married. The couple is moving fast in their relationship and Nicole is expecting to give birth very soon. They have been keeping fans very up-to-date on everything through social media.

Sticking with the wedding theme, Big Brother 22 cast members Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett just got engaged. They aren’t the only ones, either, as Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from Big Brother 20 also just got engaged.

That’s not all the great news from the world of Big Brother. Dan Gheesling’s wife is pregnant. And after hearing his name mentioned on the Big Brother live feeds, Dan revealed who he is rooting for on the BB23 cast.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.