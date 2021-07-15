BB15 winner Andy Herren blames ‘Big Brother Twitter’ after Rockstar, Kat Dunn quit

Andy Herren won Big Brother 15. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren is not pleased with some fans of the show. He took to Twitter today to blast “Big Brother Twitter” for the “toxicity” that “scared two awesome alums (Rockstar, Kat)” from posting.

Andy is referring to recent posts made by Rockstar and Kat Dunn about their need to step away from Twitter due to negative interactions that they had been having with “fans” of the show.

As a reminder, Kathryn Dunn played on the Big Brother 21 season, and Angela “Rockstar” Lantry was a part of the Big Brother 20 cast. Both ladies have been very active on social media since their time in the Big Brother house.

Andy comes from the controversial and dramatic BB15 cast that ended up making national news due to what was deemed racist and homophobic comments made by other members of the cast.

Kat Dunn steps away from Twitter

“Anyways I just wanted to clear up the rumor that some little twitter troll is coming after my sponsors. She’s not. But with all this being said I’m gonna step away from Twitter for the rest of the season some of y’all be toxic af. get help,” Kathryn Dunn wrote on Twitter following some online drama.

Angela Rockstar quits Twitter

“In the most self serving way I can say this… I’m not fully leaving cause I have ish to promote this is my most followed social and I’ve been working REALLY hard to bring a good boxing match to you all! I deleted the app off phone for wellness and for now I’ll just be promoting,” Rockstar wrote on a Twitter post summarizing what had been going on for her.

Rockstar then returned a short time later to write, “Anyway I DO LOVE you guys I just don’t have the energy or patience to be fighting battles I’m not even actually fighting. Cause I agree. But I don’t want to defend myself daily either for what?”

Andy Herren slams Big Brother Twitter

Seeing that the negative comments and personal attacks that Kat Dunn and Rockstar have been receiving on social media led to them needing to step away during the Big Brother 23 season, Andy Herren weighed in with his thoughts on the situation.

“The toxicity of Big Brother Twitter has now scared two awesome alums (Rockstar, Kat) away for the season. One day the show is going to cease to exist because the fans will have destroyed it from the inside out and the fans will have no one to blame but themselves. #BB23,” Andy posted on Twitter.

He would respond to his own post a short time later to let fans know he won’t be scared off.

“I’m not going anywhere, though!!!! The hate doesn’t bother me!!!! Sorry, sluts!!!!!!,” Andy wrote.

A new season of Big Brother ongoing

Against the backdrop of all this social media drama surrounding former houseguests, a new season of the hit reality competition show has begun on CBS. And the season has had its own share of controversies already.

Recently, Frenchie called the rest of the BB23 cast “stupid” as he requested that production give him his check early.

Before that, Claire Rehfuss spoke to the Big Brother live feed cameras and said that Whitney Williams said that the Sandy Hook school shooting was faked.

It’s going to be a bumpy season and the first BB23 eviction is about to happen live.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.