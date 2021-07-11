Did Whitney from Big Brother 23 say she doesn’t believe Sandy Hook shooting happened?

Whitney Williams is a member of the Big Brother 23 cast this summer. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

The Big Brother 23 cast was talking about conspiracy theories on Saturday and a comment in the house has grabbed the attention of a lot of live feed subscribers.

Late night on the Big Brother live feeds, Whitney Williams and Claire Rehfuss were having a chat as they prepared to go to bed. When Whitney went to use the restroom, Claire raised her personal microphone up to her lips, looked at the camera, and whispered a message to everyone watching from home.

“She doesn’t believe in Sandy Hook. Don’t know about that one,” Claire said about Whitney as she looked at the Big Brother cameras.

What she is referring to is the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that took place in Newtown, Connecticut back in 2012. It culminated in the deaths of 28 people (including the shooter and his mother), 20 of whom were just six or seven years old.

With the Big Brother live feeds continuously going down again this season, it isn’t clear (yet) when Whitney allegedly made these comments, but Claire definitely appeared to want to separate herself from something she thought was shown to the audience. We will update this piece if Claire chats about it again or if the topic is mentioned again on the feeds.

Footage of Claire speaking about Whitney

At just after 1:47 a.m. PT on the morning of Sunday, July 11, Claire and Whitney can be seen hanging out on the Big Brother live feeds. On camera 4 is where Claire leaned toward her microphone to speak about what she claims happened.

Below is a clip of the moment that was shared on social media, but it doesn’t provide the cleanest audio. The moment itself can still be seen on the live feeds flashback for anyone that wants to go in and watch for themselves.

Whitney doesn't believe the Sandy Hook shooting happened 😳 #bb23 pic.twitter.com/GdrYCHiNe6 — Jasper the Superfan #BB23 (@FeedBrother) July 11, 2021

Already, there is a lot of backlash being posted on social media from fans of the show who have heard about what Whitney may have said in the house.

Below is just a small sampling of comments that have been left on the video shared above:

Whitney may have just lost some fans. Pic credit: @FeedBrother/Twitter

Big Brother 23 already packed with drama

The summer 2021 season of the show is still very young, but it has already been packed with a lot of drama. That began on the season premiere when the BB23 cast was split into teams. Now, everyone is playing in groups of four for the first few weeks, raising the stakes when it comes to making alliances in the house.

Frenchie, the first HOH, has also created a lot of chaos that is playing out on the Big Brother feeds. That includes putting together alliances with nearly everyone in the game. People noticed, though, and he is going to be in some hot water as soon as his time as Head of Household comes to an end.

For fans who want to read ahead, we have some Big Brother spoilers that include the Veto results from Week 1. When the next episode on the Big Brother TV schedule finally airs on CBS, it will also start to show how chaotic the house has been over the first few days.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.