Who is Claire Rehfuss on Big Brother 23 and why did she replace Christie Valdiserri?

Claire Rehfuss is now a member of the Big Brother 23 cast and she will be competing with 15 other people to win that $500,000 cash prize this summer.

In the new BB23 cast video that CBS released, Claire shares a bit about herself. So does everyone else who is now a part of the BB23 cast this summer.

Claire is a late addition to the primary cast, as she was tapped to step in when Christie Valiserri had to be removed. Christie provided a video interview of why she had to be replaced, but her sad removal has now opened the door for Claire to compete.

And compete she shall, because Claire is ready to walk through those doors when host Julie Chen Moonves introduces the BB23 cast to the world on Wednesday, July 7. Up to the point that Christie was removed, Claire had been serving as an alternate, just in case something like this happened.

Who is Claire Rehfuss on the Big Brother 23 cast?

Claire is a 25-year-old artificial intelligence engineer who is originally from Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Claire now calls New York City home and she seems like another really intelligent woman getting added to the BB23 cast. Quirky forensic scientist Sarah Steagall is another one to watch.

When asked to describe herself, Claire said that she is clever, driven, and spunky. She noted that her favorite activities include reading novels, playing on her Nintendo Switch, and completing crossword puzzles. She has also taken up bird watching.

It looks like Claire might be a long-time fan of the show because when she was asked to talk about her favorite duos that have played the game, she went with Lisa Donahue and Danielle Reyes from Big Brother 3. That’s a good choice and not a duo that a lot of people think about in the history of the reality competition show.

When Claire was asked to talk about what will be the most difficult aspect of living in the Big Brother house, she has a very interesting answer that speaks to how much she has thought about competing in the game.

“Pretending to like talking about stuff like protein, intermittent fasting, or sports with the Alpha Bros that will be in there. I work in a male-dominated industry where I often stick out like a sore thumb, so I’ve learned how to blend in and get along with a wide range of personalities. But appeasing fragile male egos is still very tedious!” Claire stated.

Does Claire Rehfuss have what it takes to be named the Big Brother 23 winner? We will find out soon. The season premiere of Big Brother 2021 airs on Wednesday, July 7 at 8/7c on CBS. That is when the Big Brother TV schedule starts up again.

Host Julie Chen Moonves just did a new video interview where she spoke about the upcoming season and what viewers can expect to see. It was very informative and it was also great to see how excited she is about a new season of the show.

The new season should breathe fresh air into the franchise and having interesting people like Claire as a part of it was a great move by the producers.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 at 8/7c on CBS.