Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother 23 this week?

The Big Brother 23 cast just played the first Veto Competition of the summer and we already know the results based on what has been shown on the Big Brother live feeds.

Not only will the Power of Veto winner shake things up now, but it could end up making the Head of Household look even worse than he has through the first few days of the game.

At the first Nomination Ceremony, Head of Household Brandon “Frenchie” French nominated Kyland Young and Alyssa Lopez for eviction. It was a bit shocking, not just to the two people who wound up on the block, but also to the live feed subscribers who had seen Frenchie say that he wasn’t going to put any women or people of color on the block.

Then, Derek Xiao, Travis Long, and Tiffany Mitchell were selected to join them in the Veto Competition. The BB23 cast had a while to discuss what could possibly happen before they got down to competing again a few hours later.

As a quick recap, the six POV players were Frenchie, Alyssa, Kyland, Tiffany, Travis, and Derek Xiao.

Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother 23?

The first POV winner this summer is Derek Xiao. He won the competition and has secured his safety for the week. Now, despite the intentions that Frenchie had been advertising, he cannot use Derek X. as a replacement nominee at the Veto Ceremony. That might force him to completely scrap all of his plans.

What if Derek doesn’t use the Power of Veto?

Frenchie created an alliance where he has Kyland and Alyssa going with him deep into the game. If Derek X. keeps the nominations the same by refusing to use the Power of Veto, one of Frenchie’s potential allies is going to get sent packing at the Eviction Ceremony.

There are a lot of people in the house that want Derek X to use the POV, but it might not be in his best interest. At the same time, it has been shown on the feeds that he is already promising to use it in order to take Kyland off of the block.

Stay tuned, because things are going to get even messier inside of the Big Brother house as we get closer to finding out who Frenchie is going to try to convince everyone to vote out.

On Monday, July 12, the Veto Ceremony will take place and the nominees for the upcoming Eviction Ceremony will be locked in. If Derek X uses the POV, then Frenchie has to name a replacement nominee, possibly creating even more waves in the game.

The producers are definitely getting a lot of content to show off during the upcoming Big Brother TV schedule on CBS.

I heard a rumor the new target may be Travis or Claire pic.twitter.com/GgB6GeeIAS — Big Brother Access #BB23 (@bigbroaccess) July 10, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.