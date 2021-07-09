Big Brother spoilers: Who was nominated for eviction from BB23 cast?

Julie Chen Moonves is hosting the Big Brother 23 season. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers now reveal who was nominated for eviction during Week 1. The BB23 cast just got done participating in their first Nomination Ceremony of the summer, and the results became evident on the Big Brother live feeds.

During the season premiere episode, Brandon “Frenchie” French became the first Head of Household of the summer. He was able to do it because his team (The Jokers) won the first team challenge.

One of the twists from Episode 1 is that the BB23 cast is playing in teams for the first few weeks. Four teams of four were created and the winning team of the HOH Competition was granted safety for the week.

In addition to Frenchie being safe and getting to pick two people to nominate for eviction, Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, and Derek Frazier became safe for the week.

On Thursday, the BB23 cast then played in the first Wildcard Competition of the summer. Christian Birkenberger (Team Kings) won the challenge and earned safety for the week. He also got to pick someone else to be safe, and Christian went with Xavier Prather (a fellow Kings member).

Who was nominated for eviction on Big Brother?

Frenchie was tasked with nominating two people for eviction on Friday and he had six people (including himself) that had already been granted safety. It put him in an interesting position, especially since he had already declared on Day 1 that he didn’t want to nominate any women or People of Color while he was the Head of Household in Week 1.

Frenchie nominated Alyssa Lopez and Kyland Young. He still maintains that he wants to backdoor someone, and that person could end up being Derek Xiao. But this is not the path he advertised and Alyssa had been promised safety, so she is in shock about being on the block.

They will come back with a-vengeance KNOW THAT #BB23 https://t.co/apQIqEE2rg — TaylorAllen133 (@TaylorAllen133) July 9, 2021

More to come from Big Brother 23 this weekend

Now that the nominees have been set, the BB23 cast will play for the Power of Veto over the weekend. The Veto Competition is slated to take place on July 10, with the Veto Ceremony then taking place on July 12. This will lead to the final nominees for the week, and, ultimately, start to reveal who might be going home first this summer.

Frenchie told Kyland that he hopes Kyland can win the Power of Veto and take himself off the block, so it does appear that a backdoor plan is ready to be put into action. But even if Frenchie succeeds at getting his first target out of the house this week, he may have lost the trust of a lot of people within the BB23 cast.

The Big Brother house is going to be packed with drama, giving the producers a lot of footage that can be used during the next episode of the Summer 2021 season. Things are about to get very dramatic and chaotic, not just in the Big Brother house itself, but also on social media, where fans are going to be livid that Frenchie didn’t keep his word about not nominating women and People of Color in Week 1.

Our #BB23 houseguests are all moved in and ready to play! 📺🍿Watch the season premiere for free on the @CBS app now: https://t.co/T8lH1fYv3m. pic.twitter.com/iLtuciiXk3 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 8, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.