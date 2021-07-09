Big Brother 23: Who won the Wildcard Competition and is now safe from eviction?

Frenchie is in control of the Big Brother 23 house during Week 1. Pic credit: CBS

The first Big Brother 23 Wildcard Competition took place today in the house. This is a new challenge that was added as a way for someone to gain safety for the week.

Last season, a Safety Suite was used to give people the opportunity to play for safety. It served as a good way to shake up the game and having the Wildcard Competition appears to be a good way to continue doing that with the BB23 cast.

The 90-minute BB23 season premiere introduced the new 16 houseguests who are playing the game for the first time. There was a huge twist, though, when host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that they are playing in teams for the first portion of the summer.

Viewers watched as the BB23 cast was split up into four teams. They then played an HOH Competition to figure out who was going to be safe and who would be in charge. The team that won was The Jokers and the players gaining safety were Brandon “Frenchie” French, Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, and Derek Frazier.

Frenchie is the HOH and soon after the Big Brother live feeds were turned on, subscribers saw his plans developing for the first BB23 Nomination Ceremony.

Who won the Wildcard Competition on Big Brother 23?

Before the feeds went down, it looked like Kyland Young (Team Queens), Christian Birkenberger (Team Kings), and Hannah Chaddha (Team Aces) were preparing to play in the Wildcard Competition. One person from each of the teams that lost the HOH Competition was slated to get an opportunity to play for safety.

Christian won safety. From what they are saying on the Big Brother live feeds, Christian was also allowed to pick someone else who would be safe for the week.

It looks like Christian picked Xavier Prather to also be safe. Xavier is one of the players on Christian’s team, so that makes perfect sense.

No news on possible punishments yet – but they could be coming up soon.

Omg. Frenchie just said he plans for his HOH week to be “the eulogy to Dan’s funeral” …wtf am I watching rn? #bb23 pic.twitter.com/3GmnKr8Wzx — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) July 8, 2021

More to come on Big Brother 23 this summer

Unfortunately, there is no July 8 episode of the show and viewers are going to have to wait a while until the next episode airs on the Big Brother 23 TV schedule. At least it means that there will be a lot of footage ready to air and that the producers won’t have to resort to any fillers to fill up the hour-long episodes.

The other good news is that we barely got to meet the 16 brand new houseguests who are playing the game this summer, so there is a lot of ground left to explore as the first few weeks of the show play out.

We are very excited to see how the alliances really start to shake out and if HOH Frenchie decides who he really wants to work with. So far, it seems like Frenchie has aligned with around 10 people to go deep in the season. It seems like the strategy that Tyler Crispen worked with and it helped him make it to the final two on Big Brother 20.

Frenchie appears to really know his stuff about the game, but could that end with him being a target for eviction as soon as Week 2 arrives?

Frenchie- You know who is super sweet and I will go to bat for her? If anybody argues with me about her, I will defend her until I'm breathless. Rockstar. We've had conversations and stuff, and she is one of the sweetest people #BB23 pic.twitter.com/2BCpNVbYGt — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) July 8, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.