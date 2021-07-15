Dan Gheesling gives a shoutout to Big Brother 23 cast, reveals who he is rooting for this season

Dan Gheesling had some fun things to say about the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling was recently mentioned by a new houseguest on the Big Brother live feeds. This led to Dan giving a shoutout to a few members of the BB23 cast. He also revealed who he is rooting for this season.

When it comes to the history of Big Brother, Dan is one of the most recognizable players that the game has seen. He made a name for himself on the BB10 cast and went home with the $500,000 prize. He would then return as a coach for the BB14 cast, where he would finish in second place to Ian Terry.

Dan is very active on social media, frequently doing live streams and often playing games with an audience on his Twitch stream. It’s on that stream where he interacts with a lot of Big Brother fans and speaks about former houseguests and current seasons.

Recently, Dan also revealed that his wife is pregnant and that they are expecting a new baby soon.

Dan Gheesling picks a favorite from BB23 cast

“appreciate the [love] from tiffany – rooting for her, not because of this vid but because she’s from MI,” Dan captioned a video that he shared on Twitter where he was writing about Tiffany Mitchell.

“but also, the guy in the red shirt is playing the game!!!!!!!! little interactions like this is what the game is about, subtle but important in the long game,” Dan wrote about Kyland Young, who also appeared in the video.

The video that Dan shared is straight from the Big Brother live feeds, where Tiffany was talking with Kyland and Claire Rehfuss about how much she “stans” Dan. At one point, she remarks about how she wants him to know her, not realizing that Dan does, in fact, know about her now.

His advice about Kyland’s interactions in the video could be a great tip for anyone planning to be on the Big Brother 24 cast next summer.

Saved by the Veto! #BBKyland is off the block and #BBTravis is now in danger of going home tonight. Who should the house vote to evict? #BB23 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6EfsPxoO3t — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 15, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.