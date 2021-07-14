Big Brother 21 cast members get together for some fun in New York

Some members of the Big Brother 21 cast still hang out together. Pic credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

A number of Big Brother 21 houseguests got together recently for some fun in New Jersey and New York and it led to quite a few pictures getting posted to social media.

The BB21 cast played during the summer of 2019, with Jackson Michie winning the season and Holly Allen finishing in second place. Quite a few other memorable people emerged from that season as well, including Nicole Anthony, Kat Dunn, and Cliff Hogg III.

Since then, quite a few members of the BB21 cast have been very active on social media, which is certainly a treat for fans who enjoyed watching that season.

Recently, Tommy Bracco from that season posted a fun video of all the outfits he got to/was forced to wear that summer.

Big Brother 21 cast members post about their New York fun

Nicole Anthony posted a group photo that includes her new boyfriend.

“My lovies, my love, and my lovies’ loves. I cannot even begin to express how much joy all these great humans bring me. Truly,” Nicole posted with the image.

Christie Murphy shared a group photo and then she shared one while she posed at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in New York City.

“The happiness I feel in this moment is UNMATCHABLE! Say what you want about BB21, but our bond is the most beautiful. I LOVE YOU FAMILY! 🔑🏠🥰,” Christie captioned the group photo that also featued Nicole, Holly Allen, Analyse Talavera, Tommy, and Nick Maccarone.

Analyse also posted a photo at the bar.

Holly Allen, who finished in second place that season and won $50,000 for her efforts, left a long note on Instagram along with a lot of images showing how much fun she was having with her fellow former houseguests.

“It’s confusing to go through something big without your friends or your family. It can be sad that they don’t share the happy parts with you, yet can also feel lonely that there’s no way they’ll ever actually understand the indescribably hard parts,” Holly began her post.

“But although we didn’t go through this journey with our families, we found a family through it all. These are some the only humans in the world who just… get it. ❤️ I’d do everything all over again if it meant gaining this family. #photodump,” Holly wrote as she finished her caption.

Tommy Bracco left a note for the BB23 cast members when he posted his image and a long caption. It was clear that the group was really enjoying their time together as they rang in a new season of the hit reality competition show.

“#BB23 watch party with my BB fam🥰 Good luck to all the new houseguests!!! Ummm PS @analysetalavera & @misshollyallen flew in and surprised us so this is truly one of the top 10 most exciting days of my life!! 6 out of the 16 of us are together today which is pretty damn goooooood!! I LOVE BIG BROTHER & I LOVE OUR FAMILY!!!! @bigbrothercbs,” Tommy wrote.

Big Brother 23 season has begun

A new season of Big Brother has begun and for the first few weeks of the summer, the BB23 cast is playing in teams. It will be interesting to see how loyal some of the houseguests are to their teammates and how long the twist lasts this summer.

Already on the Big Brother live feeds, Frenchie has asked producers to write him a check. That’s how confident he is that he will be named the Big Brother 23 winner.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.