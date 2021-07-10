Rachel Reilly submits an application to be on Big Brother 24 cast

Rachel Reilly is a Big Brother legend and she would like to play the game again. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly says that she wants to play the game again. This isn’t exactly a secret, though, as she really wanted to play during an All-Stars season, but couldn’t join the BB22 cast because she was pregnant.

Following the huge news that Big Brother increased the prize money for this season, Rachel took to social media to let everyone know that she definitely wants to play the game again.

There are many fans who wanted to see what a season of the show could look like with Rachel and Janelle Pierzina playing at the same time, but that didn’t end up happening when the Big Brother: All-Stars 2 cast was put together.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Janelle also recently made a statement where she revealed that Rachel was one of the people she wanted to play with and how much things could have changed had the All-Stars installment been played this summer and not last year.

Rachel wants to play Big Brother 24

“So I officially would like to put my name into the application for -#BB24 I would like to win the 750k$ #BB23,” Rachel wrote in a Twitter post that featured a GIF from when she won the show.

It was on Big Brother 13 that Rachel Reilly was named the winner. She left with a $500,000 cash prize for her efforts that year, causing her to go down in history as one of the best players the game had seen. She was a lightning rod for fans, with viewers either loving her or despising her. Either way, she was great for TV.

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Now, the Big Brother 23 cast has a shot at winning $750,000 and the producers are heavily advertising that aspect of the new season.

So I officially would like to put my name into the application for –#BB24 I would like to win the 750k$ #BB23 pic.twitter.com/y2U3WDoJTz — Rachel Reilly (@RachelEReilly) July 8, 2021

More news from the world of Big Brother

The Big Brother 23 cast has begun playing the game and the season premiere was packed with twists and turns. The new houseguests are playing in teams for the first few weeks this summer, bringing back an old twist that complicated matters on Big Brother 14.

Despite only having one episode during the premiere week, there are a lot of Big Brother 23 episodes on the TV schedule for CBS. And based on what has been taking place on the live feeds, the producers are going to have a lot of footage to fill those episodes with.

And speaking of Big Brother winners, Nicole Franzel is close to giving birth to her son with Victor Arroyo. The couple met as members of the BB18 cast and will be welcoming their first child before the month of July comes to an end.

Sticking with the theme of the BB22 cast, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are engaged to be married. The couple started dating soon after their season and now they are getting ready to be married.

Fellow BB22 cast member Tyler Crispen is also engaged after asking Angela Rummans to get married.

Could the BB23 cast end up yielding a couple of its own? Stay tuned!

No jokes around here 🃏 Take a look at #BBFrenchie’s HOH Basket Goodies 🎉 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/jHbU3sEczH — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 10, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.