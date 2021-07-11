Nicole Franzel from Big Brother reveals she has scheduled a C-section, knows the due date of baby

Nicole and Victor from Big Brother 18 will soon meet their baby. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel just shared an important update on her pregnancy with Big Brother fans and all of her social media followers. The baby that she said would be arriving in July is nearly ready to be born.

Soon after she finished playing Big Brother 22, Nicole revealed that she was pregnant and expecting a child with Victor Arroyo. The couple met as members of the BB18 cast and began a relationship after they had left the house.

Victor and Nicole recently got married, as they wanted to make sure it was official before their baby was born. They also shared the nickname that they are going with so that he has a few choices when he is a bit older.

Now, Nicole has shared some huge news about setting a date for her upcoming C-section.

Nicole Franzel updates Big Brother fans about the upcoming birth

“Arrow is still breech & I’m now officially scheduled for a c-section which is terrifying to me. 😳 Having a countdown is stressful for some reason, I would rather not know when I’m going to give birth. Isn’t that weird?!?! I’m clearly not a planner 😂,” Nicole wrote in an Instagram post that accompanied a new photo of herself and Victor.

She added that “I’ve never had a surgery in my life. Which I’m so thankful for & the thought of it sends me in a spiral (working on hypnosis techniques for this). 😅”

Toward the end of her post, Nicole wrote, “I’m not ready to share the exact date just yet🙈! Our nursery is ready though!! So excited to share that with you!!”

It seems that she wants to keep the specific information about the birth of Arrow a secret for a bit longer, possibly to keep people coming back to her Instagram page for more updates in the coming days.

A little while ago, Nicole posted a scary pregnancy update that mentioned she had a breech baby and that she was going through having low amniotic fluid levels. It looks like her efforts to get the baby to flip didn’t work out and that she won’t be able to have the natural birth that she had been hoping to go through.

Hopefully, everything goes smoothly in the days leading up to the birth of Arrow and that Nicole’s surgery goes well.

A new season of Big Brother just started

The BB23 cast was just introduced to fans and a new season of Big Brother is underway on CBS. It’s interesting to see a brand new group of houseguests playing the game and the first few days have been very chaotic on the Big Brother live feeds.

The new season also has a huge grand prize attached to it, which is drawing a lot of attention from former houseguests. Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly even stated that she wants to play again. With $750,000 on the line, it would certainly be worth the effort to try to become the first-ever two-time Big Brother winner.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.