Big Brother live feeds: Whitney Williams called out for making a racist comment and laughing about it

Xavier Prather called out Whitney Williams for a comment she made on the Big Brother live feeds. Pic credit: CBS

Whitney Williams made a comment on the Big Brother live feeds that many fans of the show are not pleased with. Luckily, she was called out on the spot by Xavier Prather, but even then she couldn’t stop laughing about the racially insensitive joke she had just made.

“The following media includes potentially sensitive content,” reads the message from Twitter for people heading to view the video taken straight from the live feeds. And it’s right.

Whitney, Xavier, and Brent Champagne were in the kitchen having a chat when Whitney made a joke about Derek Xiao. That had just followed a discussion upstairs where they had talked about some movies.

To provide context for what Whitney says in the video below, she had wanted to cuddle with Derek Xiao, but later claimed she didn’t want to make contact with “his business” while doing it. Understandable. The way she described it was less understandable.

What did Whitney say about Derek X on Big Brother live feeds?

“I did cuddle with him. I just made him close his legs,” Whitney said while showing with her hands how Derek X closed his legs. “I didn’t want to feel the whole eggroll, I just wanted to cuddle.”

“Hold on, hold on,” Xavier immediately says to Whitney.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

“Yo, and you tryna cancel me, America?” Brent can be heard saying in the background.

“Bring that back. We need you to apologize publicly,” Xavier states as Whitney continues laughing about the joke she just made. “Cause that was rude. I’m not laughing. Brent’s not laughing, either”

Whitney Williams continued laughing about her joke and the situation.

For everybody who missed the “Eggroll” comment made by Miss Whitney #BB23 pic.twitter.com/QIXPuzb5zE — Key 🔑 (@KeyshawnDavis13) July 30, 2021

Big Brother fans already reacting to what Whitney said

A lot of Big Brother fans have already commended Xavier on social media for immediately standing up to the comments that Whitney was making. Others couldn’t believe that Whitney would even say that.

Whitney Williams has created new controversy with her comments on the Big Brother live feeds. Pic credit: @KeyshawnDavis13/Twitter

With how diverse this season is Xavier should take that egg roll comment Whitney made to azah & she would make sure Whitney is the next one out #bb23 pic.twitter.com/zAsjqvPf2x — your honor i’m sorry sorry sorry sorryyy (@suspendiana3) July 29, 2021

#BB23 I really woke up this morning expecting Whitney to be trending for comparing Derek X and his genitalia to an egg roll but I guess not pic.twitter.com/0mt0FtyMWw — julia (@jisugirls) July 30, 2021

More controversy from Whitney Williams

Earlier this season, Claire Rehfuss talked to the cameras after she had been in the room for a chat about conspiracy theories with other members of the BB23 cast. During that chat, Claire claimed that Whitney said the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was faked. That caught the attention of a lot of people watching the feeds.

This joke that Whitney made was something that the Big Brother producers were trying to get away from this season, but it seems that they weren’t entirely successful. Maybe the fact that Xavier immediately called out Whitney will cause her to stop doing it. Stay tuned.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.