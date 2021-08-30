Survivor 41 cast revealed for Fall 2021 season on CBS

The Survivor 41 cast is ready to play the game on the Fall 2021 television schedule. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor 41 cast list was just officially released by CBS. We got our first real look at who we will see on the beaches of Fiji during the Fall 2021 television season, and it is exciting news to pass on to fans of the show.

There are 18 new castaways on the Survivor 41 season, meaning we are getting a lot of new blood. Following up a season of all returners (Winners At War), this will serve as a nice break for the franchise.

The Survivor 41 season premiere arrives on Wednesday, September 22, so it’s less than a month until we get to see the new castaways in action for the first time. It’s going to be exciting to see new content, but fans should also be prepared for a much shorter season of Survivor than normal.

Host Jeff Probst has been constantly promoting the new season on social media, but it’s good to finally get some new tidbits directly from CBS about what we will see this fall.

The official Survivor 41 cast list

Below is the Survivor 41 cast list and a few details about each new castaway that we will get to see playing the game this time. As hinted at above, this season was filmed in Fiji, so some of the locales may seem a bit familiar.

Brad Reese: 50-year-old rancher from Shawnee, WY.

Danny McCray: 33-year-old retired NFL player from Houston, Texas.

David Voce: 35-year-old doctor from Chicago, IL.

DeShawn Radden: 26-year-old medical student from Miami, FL.

Eric Abraham: 51-year-old cybersecurity worker from San Antonio, TX.

Erika Casupanan: 32-year-old communications professional from Toronto, ON, Canada.

Evvie Jagoda: 28-year-old researcher and Ph.D. student from Arlington, MA.

Genie Chen: 46-year-old grocery store worker from Portland, OR.

Heather Aldret: 52-year-old artist from Charleston, SC.

Jairus Robinson: 20-year-old student from Oklahoma City, OK.

Liana Wallace: 20-year-old business student from Evanston, IL.

Naseer Muttalif: 37-year-old sales manager from Morgan Hill, CA.

Ricard Foye: 31-year-old flight attendant from Sedro-Woolley, WA.

Sara Wilson: 24-year-old mechanical engineering student from Sherman Oaks, CA.

Shantel Smith: 34-year-old pastor/comedian from Toronto, ON, Canada.

Sydney Segal: 26-year-old law student/legal intern from Beverly Hills, CA.

Tiffany Seely: 47-year-old teacher from Plainview, NY.

Xander Hastings: 21-year-old computer science student from Jacksonville, FL.

You’ve waited long enough. Here’s your first look at the castaways taking on #Survivor Season 41. Get ready for an all-new era and all-new season on September 22 on @CBS🔥 pic.twitter.com/9sk8C2ovGo Sign up for our newsletter! August 30, 2021

A fun new season of Survivor ahead

Recently, Jeff Probst celebrated the anniversary of Survivor. He took the time to thank fans who have been with the reality competition show since the very beginning. Now, he can start really teasing details of what we are going to see this fall.

As a reminder, we are going to see the first episode of Survivor 41 on Wednesday, September 22. It is a two-hour premiere episode for the show, giving us a long look at what we can expect from the Fall 2021 season. Due to the scheduling shift at CBS, it means the Big Brother schedule had to change as well.

Are you ready to take on the monster? This brand new era of #Survivor will push the limits like no other! It all starts on Sept 22 on @CBS.🔥 pic.twitter.com/emr4oelUhD — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) August 26, 2021

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.