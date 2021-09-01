The Cookout controversy continues as alliance tries to make Big Brother history

The Cookout alliance from the Big Brother 2021 season is a strong group of players. Pic credit: CBS

The Cookout alliance on Big Brother 23 is on a mission to make some history, but not every fan of the show is on board with them being named one of the best alliances the show has ever seen.

Tiffany Mitchell, Xavier Prather, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, and Azah Awasum put together a six-person alliance early in the Big Brother 2021 season and it is still going strong.

No alliance this large has ever made it through the entire game without losing multiple players. Most larger alliances typically break down along the way, and even the strongest ones end up getting targeted or fractured due to in-fighting.

Despite having some disagreements along the way between several of its members, The Cookout alliance has remained resilient and is getting very close to controlling how the end of the game will look as well. Recently, the members of The Cookout made things official with an on-camera cheer.

There are a lot of Big Brother fans cheering on one or all members of The Cookout this summer. That includes a lot of former houseguests, with quite a few of them weighing in on who they think will become the Big Brother 23 winner.

Last season’s winner even weighed in with his thoughts. Cody Calafiore predicts that it will Xavier who wins Big Brother 2021.

I am beyond proud of The Cookout for making it this far 🤎#BB23 pic.twitter.com/cDwtx15YJP — Mel ✨ (@melbrown000) August 28, 2021

The Cookout alliance controversy: Not all Big Brother fans are on board

Not all Big Brother fans are being supportive of The Cookout alliance. There are also quite a few people who are frequently posting that they feel The Cookout is racist.

Proof: it is about race & every single member of the cookout is a fucking racist. Karma will be your bitch. I hope you understand what you are creating. Don’t give me this crap about white alliances until you can prove that the ppl were indeed white & if they were targeting poc https://t.co/1SZUMShhju — CryptoNicko (@NickelGrackle) August 31, 2021

Big Brother fans cheering for The Cookout alliance

There are still a lot of Big Brother fans who are cheering on The Cookout alliance and rooting for them to succeed in making it all the way to the end. It has led to a lot of fan support for several members of The Cookout who have stood out from the rest.

The controversy surrounding The Cookout has also forced a number of those fans to address the complaints that The Cookout is racist.

Labeling The Cookout as “racist” is a textbook attempt at undermining Black excellence.



Whenever Black people take action to simply be heard, that action is met with a pattern of gaslighting, denial, and anger.



Reject white supremacy in all forms. #bb23 pic.twitter.com/2nS3ZkKIid — Peter Parker (@pdelon03) August 30, 2021

#BB23 ANOTHER REASON WHY THE COOKOUT IS NOT RACIST. BECAUSE THEY ALL FOUGHT AND CARED ABOUT THEIR PAWNS. KNOW OTHER ALLIANCE HAS DONE THAT. OTHER ALLIANCES HID IN THE HOH ROOM AND TALKED SHIIIT ABOUT THEIR PAWNS. MANY REASONS THE COOKOUT IS THE BEST ALLIANCE. STAY MAD RACIST pic.twitter.com/TZeM8DQw15 — kingbear47 (@kingbear471) September 1, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.