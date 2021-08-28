The Cookout alliance on Big Brother 23: Watch as they make it official on the live feeds

The women of The Cookout on Big Brother 23 are Hannah Chaddha, Tiffany Mitchell, and Azah Awasum. Pic credit: CBS

The Cookout was just made official on the Big Brother 23 live feeds. The six-person alliance had what may amount to their first official meeting as a group and celebrated that they have made it this far in the game.

Tiffany Mitchell, Xavier Prather, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, and Azah Awasum have put together one of the strongest alliances that the reality competition show has ever seen.

By working hard to get Derek Xiao out of the house this past week, The Cookout ensured that all of its members would at least make it to the final nine. There are still a number of hurdles before one of them is named the Big Brother 23 winner, but they are in a great position to control both of the final two slots.

Now, it has become time to celebrate. Fans who were up late watching the Big Brother live feeds on Friday night and into early Saturday morning got to see the six-person alliance put their hands in and do a quick cheer to mark the achievement.

The Cookout alliance makes it official on Big Brother 23

For much of the Big Brother 2021 season, The Cookout has been meeting in duos or trios in order to not arouse too much suspicion about their alliance. It worked. But now that they are down to the final nine, the full group felt that it was safe to make it camera official and provide the producers with a television moment that we will soon see during an episode.

Below is what we were able to see take place on the Big Brother live feeds.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

all six Cookout members met together, and made it official, finally #bb23 pic.twitter.com/a4RxqAuDDz — hamsterwatch #bb23 (@hamsterwatch) August 28, 2021

From Bayleigh and DaVonne just a year ago to the Cookout now! This was a moment I never thought I would see on BB. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/NxA4Mqktqf — That Chick..Cali (@Bloop_1) August 28, 2021

More news and spoilers from Big Brother 23

A lot has been taking place inside the Big Brother house since Derek Xiao was evicted and Tiffany Mitchell became the new Head of Household. That includes a Nomination Ceremony, more BB Bucks getting distributed through America’s Vote, and the Coin of Destiny being used.

At her Nomination Ceremony, Tiffany put Sarah Beth Steagall and Kyland Young on the block. She wants Sarah Beth to become the next member of the BB23 jury and Kyland was just being used as a pawn. This week also has three nominees because Xavier Prather is on the block as one of his Power of Veto punishments.

On Friday (August 27), the biggest part of the day was when several houseguests played for the Coin of Destiny. It meant someone would be getting that power and in the late hours of the evening, we found out that Claire Rehfuss had overthrown Tiffany as HOH. But Claire kept the nominations the same.

Here is where it gets interesting, as the new HOH is being done in secret. Nobody is residing in the HOH Room and Claire is controlling things behind the scenes. She has already told Tiffany that she won, though, so Tiffany is likely to tell everyone else in the house.

Next up, the BB23 cast will play for the Power of Veto in a challenge on Saturday (August 28).

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.