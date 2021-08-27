Big Brother 23 spoilers: Tiffany’s nominees revealed on live feeds

Tiffany Mitchell became the new Head of Household on Big Brother 23 and she is already making moves. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 spoilers coming from the live feeds have revealed who Tiffany Mitchell put on the block this week. Tiffany is the new Head of Household and she was tasked with nominating two people for eviction.

This is a week where three people will be on the block. One of the punishments Xavier Prather received for winning the Power of Veto was to become the third nominee for eviction this week. It’s a tough punishment, but one he was willing to accept in order to get off the block last week.

If Xavier is able to win the Power of Veto this week, he can take himself off the block and be safe again. And if Xavier comes off the block, Tiffany does not have to name a replacement nominee. It falls back on her original nominees and the house only has to decide on the fate of two people.

It could be very interesting if three people remain on the block for the next Eviction Ceremony, especially because we are down to just nine houseguests after they sent Derek Xiao to the BB23 jury.

Who did Tiffany Mitchell nominate for eviction on Big Brother?

Tiffany just nominated Kyland Young and Sarah Beth Steagall for eviction. She didn’t have very much trouble coming up with these nominees and Tiffany is finally ready to make her first big move as an HOH this summer.

Who is the target for eviction on Big Brother 23 Week 8?

Tiffany is working to send Sarah Beth right out the door this week. She is taking it personally that Sarah Beth went after Derek Xiao. As soon as it was DX and Claire Rehfuss on the block, Tiffany realized that she would rather work with DX because he could help provide her safety against guys in The Cookout. Now, she has had to shift gears again.

If Sarah Beth remains on the block for the next Eviction Ceremony, she will become the third member of the BB23 jury. As for Kyland, he is just a pawn this week, but he is on the block so that he cannot push to save Sarah Beth. If he did that, he might be the one getting voted out of the game.

Tiffany and Azah celebrate Tiff becoming the fifth black woman in BB history to win Head of Household #bb23 pic.twitter.com/3xk5iGTDWP — No (@Nowbz) August 27, 2021

