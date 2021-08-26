Big Brother producers worried about wall yellers ruining The Cookout

The Big Brother 23 season is just about ready to name its final nine houseguests. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother producers have become increasingly worried that wall yellers could expose The Cookout alliance this season. Pointing to the online chatter about people trying to interfere with the game, extra steps have been taken to prevent it from happening.

Wall yellers have sought to expose Big Brother alliances quite a few times in the past. Several incidents with the Big Brother 22 cast led to the house getting locked down, and the live feeds going offline.

A report by TMZ indicates that it could become a problem again, but that the producers for the show are taking extra measures to make sure that the show isn’t spoiled by fans who aren’t happy with the outcome.

For most of the Big Brother 23 season, an alliance called The Cookout has been running things. Tiffany Mitchell, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Azah Awasum, Kyland Young, and Xavier Prather are the six members of The Cookout. They have largely done a great job at keeping it a secret.

Could wall yellers impact who becomes the Big Brother 23 winner?

According to TMZ, security around the Big Brother house has “been significantly ramped up” recently. There are now at least five “bodyguards” roaming the grounds to make sure people can’t get close enough to the house walls to be heard inside.

It was even stated that someone involved in the wall yelling last year had been sent a cease and desist letter to stop it from happening again.

It might already be too late in the season for a wall yeller to have a significant impact on breaking up The Cookout anyway, as they have made it all the way to the final nine intact, and there isn’t a lot of time left for people outside of The Cookout to stop this train. Sarah Beth Steagall made sure of that.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.