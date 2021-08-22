Derrick Levasseur wants to change Big Brother rules for Power of Veto

Derrick Levasseur won Big Brother and now he has some ideas about the future of the show. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur shared his thoughts on how the Veto Competition should work and which houseguests should get to play for the Power of Veto each week.

Under the current format, the first three players for each Veto Competition are the two nominees and the Head of Household. There is then a meeting where those three people randomly draw three more houseguests to play in the challenge.

Sometimes, a nominee or the HOH gets their choice of who will join the challenge with them. There is some strategy that plays into that, with a nominee getting a chance to bring in someone else who might be willing to take them off the block.

Another wrinkle with the current format is that someone can get backdoored and voted out of the house without having a chance to save themselves. For instance, an HOH could keep the real target off the block, and if that target doesn’t play in the Veto Competition, the HOH could then put them on the block at the Veto Ceremony.

Derrick Levasseur wants to change Veto Competition on Big Brother

“I really think it’s time for Big Brother to allow all houseguests to play in the veto competition each week,” BB16 winner Derrick Levasseur wrote on Twitter.

“Too many good players have worked too hard in that house to have their game ended simply because a plastic chip with their name on it wasn’t pulled,” Derrick went on to say.

Giving everyone the chance to play for the Power of Veto could really shake things up and that’s one good reason to allow it. A reason to not change things up is that Big Brother isn’t supposed to be all about winning competitions, but also about human interaction and being able to talk your way out of being nominated or voted out.

Derrick Levasseur won Big Brother 16. Pic credit: @DerrickL/Twitter

Some Big Brother 23 spoilers that impacted Derrick’s post

There are some Big Brother 23 spoilers that came out on the live feeds that led to Derrick making this post. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Sarah Beth Steagall nominated Derek Frazier and Claire Rehfuss for eviction. She was manipulated into those choices by Kyland Young, who spent all night talking her out of her targets.

Alyssa Lopez then used the second power to save Derek F from the block. The roulette wheel decided that Xavier Prather would be the replacement nominee. The BB23 cast also played out the Veto Competition, which is where Derrick’s post stems from.

Derek Xiao did not get to play for the Power of Veto this week. And the presiding thought within the Big Brother house is that he is about to get backdoored by Sarah Beth. In summation, Derek X was not allowed to play for HOH or the POV, so he could get sent out of the game without ever having a real chance to save himself.

As for the decisions that Sarah Beth has made as the current HOH, former Big Brother houseguest Janelle Pierzina says Sarah Beth ruined her game. She also used some other colorful language in the process.

What do you think about the idea that Derrick Levasseur has presented in regard to changing how the Power of Veto is played for on Big Brother?

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.