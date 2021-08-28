Big Brother spoilers: Coin of Destiny introduced to BB23 cast

Tiffany Mitchell had big plans once she became an HOH on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers underscore how it was a big day in the house. A lot was going on the day after Derek Xiao got sent to the BB23 jury house and Tiffany Mitchell took over as the new Head of Household.

Early on Friday (August 27), Tiffany hosted a Nomination Ceremony where she put Kyland Young and Sarah Beth Steagall on the block. It was clear that Tiffany was ready to make a move against Sarah Beth and that Kyland would have to serve as a pawn so that he couldn’t campaign to save her.

And it was also time for one of the punishments Xavier Prather received for winning the Power of Veto. He was placed on the block as the third nominee for the week, which meant that two members of The Cookout were going to be at risk early in the week.

Despite Tiffany holding the power, many thoughts from the BB23 cast members were focused on the High Roller’s Room, the Coin of Destiny, and the secret envelopes of BB Bucks that they received during the last episode of Big Brother.

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds

The Big Brother live feeds were down for a long time on Friday, but when the feeds were turned back on, Tiffany was moving out of the HOH Room. It was immediately obvious that the Coin of Destiny had been used.

It appears that Claire Rehfuss won the ability to use the Coin of Destiny. By getting the power it meant that she could overthrow the HOH and change the nominees. But that’s where a big twist came that caught Sarah Beth by surprise.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

It looks like Claire kept the nominees exactly the same. Sarah Beth and Kyland are still on the block. Kyland is currently trying to console Sarah Beth as she cries on the feeds.

Claire won but still kept the noms the same. Either way, Queen Tiffany is getting her way. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/MuEZXBagnN — Xavier Egg Forehead (@BBPorshaDuh) August 28, 2021

More news from the world of Big Brother

The extended interview between Derek Xiao and Julie Chen Moonves is out. He answered a lot of additional questions about his time in the game and also spoke about the regrets he has now that he has been evicted from the Big Brother house.

And speaking of outside the house, Big Brother producers are worried about wall yellers this summer. Murmurs on social media led to a massive increase in security around the house. Wall yellers were a big problem during the Big Brother 22 season and the potential is there for The Cookout alliance to be ruined this summer.

As for Sarah Beth, she is now at extreme risk of getting sent to the jury house, and many Big Brother fans are having a good time with that news on social media. That includes a lot of the fans who were rooting for Derek Xiao and were upset that he gave her $5,000 only to have her turn around and send him packing.

We will get more details about the Coin of Destiny challenge and what led to Claire getting that power, but the Big Brother live feeds already show that she is in charge and Tiffany is moving out of the HOH Room.

Sarah Beth is crying… You know who you made cry last week and now is locked in jury house with Britini? Yeah, Ok. Bye #BB23 pic.twitter.com/82FEgAJJgP — dramabananna (@dramabananna) August 28, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.