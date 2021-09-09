Celebrity Big Brother announced for Winter 2022 season

Julie Chen Moonves is going to return as the host of Celebrity Big Brother this winter. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother 3 is coming to CBS this winter and it’s time for fans to start dreaming about who they would want to see playing the game.

We haven’t seen a celebrity version of the show recently, but CBS host Julie Chen Moonves had always been interested in the network bringing it back.

Tamar Braxton was the Season 2 winner of Celebrity Big Brother. She was one of the 12 celebrities who resided in the Big Brother house during the Winter 2019 season.

Originally started up as a way for CBS to compete against the Winter Olympics at NBC, the show ran for two seasons before taking some time off during the pandemic.

Now, it appears that CBS is ready to bring it back in a big way, and it is only a matter of time until we learn the names of the new celebrities who are going to call the Big Brother house home for the winter.

The return of Celebrity Big Brother

“Hey #BB23 fans, we have a BIG announcement coming your way. Are you ready? Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is coming BACK this winter on @cbstv. Always remember, expect the unexpected 😉 #BBCeleb,” reads a new message that the show has posted on social media. It accompanies a new image of Julie Chen Moonves smiling.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Celebrity Big Brother format

The way that the CBB season works is a tad different than an average summer season. Typically, it involves a group of celebrities playing the game during the winter for about a month. It is a much quicker version of the game in order to get the celebrities back to their normal lives after a short period of time.

On Celebrity Big Brother 2, the contestants played for 29 days before Tamar Braxton was named the winner. Former NFL star Ricky Williams came in second place and comedian Tom Green was named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Celebrity Big Brother USA Season 1 aired back in February of 2018. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur won that season and host Ross Mathews was the runner-up. Mathews was also named AFH for the season, taking home a nice bonus check for his time.

It will be interesting to hear who CBS gets to play the game this winter, but we are certain that a lot of Celebrity Big Brother rumors will start up right away. Recently, uber-fan Lance Bass did a funny video with BB21 cast member Holly Allen. Maybe the *NSYNC star would be a perfect person to be on Celebrity Big Brother 3.

As soon as we learn the CBB2 start date we will make sure to pass it on. Until then, there is a lot of time to think about athletes, lower-level celebrities, and people from other reality shows who might be fun to watch on the Big Brother live feeds.

All the Rumors are True 💁🏻‍♀️ #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/5xss0ZXXF5 — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 9, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.