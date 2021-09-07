Big Brother 21’s Holly Allen shares funny video with *NSYNC’s Lance Bass

Lance Bass is a big fan of Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Holly Allen from Big Brother 21 was hanging out with Lance Bass from *NSYNC, and they took the time to film a video together.

In the video shared below, Holly asks Lance to participate in what she calls “a new trend,” where they make their ugliest face.

What ends up happening is Holly making a joke about Lance’s normal face, which leads to a lot of humor within the video.

Lance has professed to be a fan of Big Brother in the past and has even stopped by to do a live chat about the show with Jeff Schroeder. A video of that is also shared below.

Holly Allen and Lance Bass

Big Brother fans got to know Holly Allen when she was a part of the BB21 cast during the summer 2019 season. She ended up finishing in second place, losing to Jackson Michie.

It’s not surprising that Holly has now crossed paths with Lance Bass, as he is a celebrity that loves meeting former houseguests and getting to know them after they have been on the show. We have seen quite a few photos of him posing with other former houseguests.

Since the video went live, there have already been a lot of positive comments shared from former houseguests, including Big Brother 11 winner Jordan Lloyd, Elena Davies from Big Big Brother 19, and Tommy Bracco from Big Brother 21

Lance Bass is a Big Brother fan

In an interview Lance Bass did with Jeff Schroeder a few years ago, he admitted to being a fan of the show for years. Lance noted that the first season he watched was Season 3 and that it had become his summer indulgence.

The full live chat that Lance and Jeff did together can be viewed below:

Currently, the summer 2021 season of Big Brother is airing on CBS. There are still several episodes left before they crown the Big Brother 23 winner, and here is a full breakdown of the remaining schedule. It includes two Double Eviction nights coming up in September.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.