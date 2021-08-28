Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel shares new baby pics

Nicole Franzel shares pictures of baby Arrow and updates of how he is doing at one-month-old. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother Season 18 winner Nicole Franzel has shared adorable new pictures of her baby Arrow, whom she shares with her husband Victor Arroyo.

Nicole recently uploaded several new pics of her one-month-old son for her fans to swoon over.

In a recent Instagram post, she updated fans on how Arrow is doing at one month including his weight, height and all the things he can do.

In the picture, baby Arrow wears an adorable, yarn elephant hat with matching bottoms as he lays next to a sign listing his one-month updates.

Nicole captioned the post, “One MONTH [elephant emoji] of loving this little [lion emoji]! 9 pounds of pure cuddles, giggles, love and chubs. Being a mom is the best thing in the world.”

Nicole is seemingly enjoying the early stages of motherhood despite how hectic it may be.

She added, “Currently still in my pjs running on 2 hours of sleep cuddling the little milk monster & I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Nicole Franzel shares more adorable baby photos, including a family pic

Nicole is still hustling as a new mother as she has recently uploaded a few promotional posts.

However, fans will be pleased to see that she also used those posts as an opportunity to show off baby Arrow.

Additionally, she posted a family picture of Victor, Arrow and herself after their first official outing as a family.

The trio went for a “stroll on the beach” and posed in front of the ocean for this pic.

Nicole wrote in the caption, “This is the first time us 3 went somewhere other than a grocery pickup with Arrow. We are so scared to take him out bc of the viruses. But we are loving the small things, that’s for sure.”

Nicole Franzel loves dressing up baby Arrow

Nicole also shared how much she loves dressing up her baby boy.

In a post just ahead of Arrow turning one month old, he was small enough to fit in a woven tote bag sporting an outfit chosen by Nicole.

In that picture, he wears a beige onesie with overalls straps. He wears matching socks with black sneakers as well as a dinosaur hat.

He lays next to an adorable deer plushie.

Nicole captioned the post, “When did your baby start wanting to dress himself/herself?! [yellow heart emoji] [dino emoji] I have at least 5 years right?!”

Nicole and her husband Victor met when they both competed on Big Brother 18.

Victor appeared as a new player while Nicole showed up as a veteran from Big Brother 16.

Nicole ended up winning that season and taking home the $500,000 prize.

Nicole and Victor ironically didn’t date on the show but linked after the fact.

Nicole appeared on Big Brother 22, aka Big Brother All-Stars 2, just ahead of their big wedding, which they celebrated on March 16.

Meanwhile, Big Brother 23 is currently running on CBS and things are heating up as the Coin of Destiny comes into play.

Big Brother 23 airs on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.