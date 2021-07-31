Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo share new photos of Big Brother baby

Nicole Franzel from Big Brother shared some cute new photos of Baby Arrow. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo met on the Big Brother cast and they are now the proud parents of a beautiful bouncing baby.

The couple got married shortly after Nicole left the BB22 cast and they did it quickly so that they would be ready when their baby arrived. Nicole has noted that she did not enjoy her return to the show, so it is likely the last time we will see her playing the game.

Last week, Nicole gave birth to Baby Arrow. She had to go through a C-section after letting all of her fans and followers know that her baby was breech.

Nicole had noted that there were a lot of difficult moments during her pregnancy, but now the family of three is doing great.

Nicole Franzel shares new photos of Baby Arrow

“One week ago was the best day of my life 🧡. I can’t believe it’s already been a week full of bliss, (the best) snuggles, dirty diapers and no sleep,” Nicole wrote on an image that she shared of Victor holding their new baby.

Nicole added, “People would always explain what it feels like to see your baby for the first time. It’s better than you can even imagine. Beyond magical ✨🤍. You really can’t explain it, you just have to experience it.”

“I love Arrow more than anything in this world, and my life is forever changed for the better. Thank you God for our healthy beautiful baby boy. 🙏🏼,” Nicole posted to close out the Image caption.

Baby Arrow takes center stage in other cute photos

Today, Nicole posted two brand new pictures of Baby Arrow looking cute. He can be seen in a onesie with the phrase “Wild little one” written on the front.

“GOOD MORNING ☀️☺️ ✨small but mighty! swipe to see me muscles. 💪🏼 #newborn #babyboy,” Nicole wrote as the caption for the new photos.

Big Brother 2021 currently taking place

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are a couple that met as members of the Big Brother 18 cast. It is yet another success story of people who met as houseguests and then went on to be much more after leaving the game.

Could a showmance from the Big Brother 2021 season head down that road at some point? A few Big Brother 23 showmances have already been interesting to watch on the live feeds. And there are a few other relationships inside of the house that fans have hoped will develop further.

And speaking of showmances that have turned into much more, Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from Big Brother 20 are now engaged. Tyler recently popped the question and the BB20 couple could get married in the near future.

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett from BB22 also got engaged. They hadn’t even met before they joined the second season of Big Brother: All-Stars and now they are getting ready to spend the rest of their lives together.

