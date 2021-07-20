Big Brother 23 showmances forming, thanks in part to Frenchie

Sarah Beth Steagall has definitely noticed the showmances forming on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 showmances are starting to form in the house, and if one of them continues to evolve, they might have to invite Frenchie to the wedding for helping them get started.

During a week that has been pretty relaxing for most of the BB23 cast, some really strong friendships have developed that have quite a few live feed subscribers calling them showmances.

When Kyland Young became the Head of Household for the week, he made it pretty clear that his target for eviction was going to be Frenchie. He followed through with that at the Nomination Ceremony, despite having to also put Britini on the block.

As seen during Big Brother 23, Episode 5, Britini reacted very negatively to being nominated. Britini’s mom then went on Instagram to explain to viewers why she had reacted so emotionally.

Regarding the current showmances, we are counting the three duos that nap together, cuddle a lot, and/or basically hang out in each other’s arms. Sure, they might call it just being really good friends, but this is where showmances begin on reality television shows.

On a larger scale, the Big Brother 23 showmances are extremely tame when compared to ones from the past like Jackson Michie and Holly Allen, Nicole Franzel and Corey Brooks, and Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas. But the three listed below are finding a lot of fan support already.

The Big Brother 23 showmances

During Week 1, Frenchie was pushing hard to make sure that no showmances were forming. He kept them at bay, but he may have also created one when he accused Alyssa Lopez and Christian Birkenberger of getting together.

The way Frenchie's antics pushed Christian & Alyssa together even more than they already were. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/KqkwOqKolI — ✨ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 ✨ (@BBTeamNorth) July 12, 2021

Alyssa and Christian showmance

Alyssa and Christian have definitely become a showmance. They are almost inseparable within the house now. It’s as though the adversity in Week 1 drove them together and Frenchie may have guessed correctly when he assumed that they would eventually become a couple.

The showmance that Frenchie created & is now a showmance, is safe & Frenchie isn’t. 😂 I love BB #BB23 pic.twitter.com/OlkepRvsNa — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) July 17, 2021

I think most agree this is the 1st showmance of the season even if it’s pretty tame so far. #bb23 https://t.co/RencKZksmm — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) July 20, 2021

Hannah and Derek X showmance

A showmance that a lot of fans are rooting for on social media is one bubbling up between Hannah Chaddha and Derek Xiao.

Hannah and dx the only showmance we’ve ever wanted #BB23 pic.twitter.com/jdO6dXj4OI — εvαη sωнεαr (@evswhr) July 19, 2021

They have each expressed in the house that they like each other, and they are definitely cute to watch on the live feeds.

Hannah and Derek X really happening 😭😭



I’ve never rooted for a showmance so hard in a while lol #BB23



pic.twitter.com/pHwA13mfsa — 🐲𝕷𝖞𝖓🐉 (@LyndaShonubi) July 20, 2021

The way Derek X shyly and sneakily taps his finger on Hannah’s arm and softly points back at him. The softest ‘showmance’😭😭😭 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/RBmEdksbUH — Mikey #BB23 #DerekX (@FanboyPoke) July 19, 2021

Whitney and Xavier showmance

Whitney Williams and Xavier Prather have been doing a lot of cuddling, snuggling, and day-napping together in recent days.

The showmance killer must be going nuts….Well more so than his regular nuts #BB23 pic.twitter.com/ZkwXQxFAEN — The BryPie (@TheBryPie) July 20, 2021

Cuddling and sleeping together on a hammock is where things have evolved from when Xavier was just being there for Whitney earlier in the season.

It’s clear that Big Brother couples are forming and it’s hard not to think back to when host Julie Chen Moonves talked about great duos from the past. Producers even had BB23 cast members answering questions about famous duos from the show.

Now, even though the entire Big Brother 2021 cast has been split up into teams, it really looks like a lot of duos are taking shape. Frenchie was right. These duos are going to be tough to compete against as they grow stronger.

Is this all why Frenchie had enough and said he was self-evicting from the Big Brother house?

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.