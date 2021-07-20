Big Brother 23 showmances forming, thanks in part to Frenchie

Big Brother 23 showmances are starting to form in the house, and if one of them continues to evolve, they might have to invite Frenchie to the wedding for helping them get started.
During a week that has been pretty relaxing for most of the BB23 cast, some really strong friendships have developed that have quite a few live feed subscribers calling them showmances.
When Kyland Young became the Head of Household for the week, he made it pretty clear that his target for eviction was going to be Frenchie. He followed through with that at the Nomination Ceremony, despite having to also put Britini on the block.
As seen during Big Brother 23, Episode 5, Britini reacted very negatively to being nominated. Britini’s mom then went on Instagram to explain to viewers why she had reacted so emotionally.
Regarding the current showmances, we are counting the three duos that nap together, cuddle a lot, and/or basically hang out in each other’s arms. Sure, they might call it just being really good friends, but this is where showmances begin on reality television shows.
On a larger scale, the Big Brother 23 showmances are extremely tame when compared to ones from the past like Jackson Michie and Holly Allen, Nicole Franzel and Corey Brooks, and Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas. But the three listed below are finding a lot of fan support already.
The Big Brother 23 showmances
During Week 1, Frenchie was pushing hard to make sure that no showmances were forming. He kept them at bay, but he may have also created one when he accused Alyssa Lopez and Christian Birkenberger of getting together.
Alyssa and Christian showmance
Alyssa and Christian have definitely become a showmance. They are almost inseparable within the house now. It’s as though the adversity in Week 1 drove them together and Frenchie may have guessed correctly when he assumed that they would eventually become a couple.
Hannah and Derek X showmance
A showmance that a lot of fans are rooting for on social media is one bubbling up between Hannah Chaddha and Derek Xiao.
They have each expressed in the house that they like each other, and they are definitely cute to watch on the live feeds.
Whitney and Xavier showmance
Whitney Williams and Xavier Prather have been doing a lot of cuddling, snuggling, and day-napping together in recent days.
Cuddling and sleeping together on a hammock is where things have evolved from when Xavier was just being there for Whitney earlier in the season.
It’s clear that Big Brother couples are forming and it’s hard not to think back to when host Julie Chen Moonves talked about great duos from the past. Producers even had BB23 cast members answering questions about famous duos from the show.
Now, even though the entire Big Brother 2021 cast has been split up into teams, it really looks like a lot of duos are taking shape. Frenchie was right. These duos are going to be tough to compete against as they grow stronger.
Is this all why Frenchie had enough and said he was self-evicting from the Big Brother house?
Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.