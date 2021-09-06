Who is Derek Frazier’s dad? Big Brother 23 cast member’s famous father

Derek Frazier is still in the running to become the Big Brother 23 winner. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 cast member Derek Frazier has a very famous dad. Though the name of his father hasn’t been a big topic of conversation during episodes of the show, it is clear that he is having a big impact on how Derek is playing the game.

During the last episode of Big Brother 23, Derek mentioned how he was very frustrated with his gameplay and alluded to it not living up to how his father would always get up after getting knocked down.

For most of the summer 2021 season, Derek F. has struggled in competitions. He was hoping to do well in OTEV, but that just didn’t happen. And when he fell in the Endurance Challenge less than two minutes into it, he turned those frustrations on Tiffany.

Looking forward, Derek F still has a good shot to make it to the final six and beyond, but there will be a point where he has to start winning challenges if he wants to make sure that he doesn’t become a target for eviction.

Who is Derek Frazier’s dad?

Boxer Joe Frazier is the father of BB23 cast member Derek Frazier. One of the most famous boxers we have ever seen, Smokin’ Joe Frazier had a flare in the ring that has not been matched by a lot of people.

The biggest claim to fame for Joe Frazier was that he was the first professional boxer to beat Muhammad Ali. He was married to Florence Smith and had sons named Derek Dennis Frazier, Marvis Frazier, Joe Frazier Jr., and Jacqui Frazier-Lyde.

From February 16, 1970, until January 22, 1973, Joe Frazier was the world heavyweight boxing champion. He would later lose that title to George Foreman.

Joe Frazier passed away at the age of 67 on November 7, 2011.

Derek Frazier still has a shot at winning Big Brother 23

The Big Brother 23 season finale is coming up very quickly on CBS. That means it won’t be much longer until we learn who is walking out of the house with a $750,000 prize this summer.

It’s also too early to count out Derek Frazier, even if he has struggled during a lot of the challenges this season. Taking him to the final two might be something that some of the houseguests see as an easy win. But that could end up being a mistake if we are faced with a bitter BB23 jury.

Could the jury pick the person they like best rather than the person who played the best game? It happened before when Paul Abrahamian lost to Nicole Franzel on BB18 and then to Josh Martinez on BB19.

Maybe Derek F will also figure out a way to pad his own resume in the coming weeks. Maybe there are going to be some challenge wins in his future. For now, it looks like he has an easy path to the final six, and then anything could happen.

For anyone who hasn’t looked at when the upcoming episodes are airing, here is the updated schedule for Big Brother 23 episodes in September.

