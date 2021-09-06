Big Brother finale 2021 date: It’s almost time to pick the BB23 winner

The BB23 cast is getting close to the season finale and picking a winner for summer 2021. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 2021 finale date is coming up very quickly on the schedule. That’s part of the reason why we are going to see a Double Eviction episode this week.

The Big Brother 23 cast is playing a shorter season than usual, but, at the same time, this season has seemed to be a really long one due to things getting decided early each week. There haven’t really been any vote shifts once an idea was put in place this season.

One alliance has controlled most of the season, with The Cookout very likely to yield the person who is voted as the BB23 winner. We still have a lot of episodes before that takes place, but The Cookout has placed itself in a great position.

There are likely to also be a lot of debates about where the Big Brother 23 winner ranks among the best players to have played the game. And as that debate begins, some Big Brother fans are claiming The Cookout is racist.

The Big Brother finale 2021 date

As outlined on the updated schedule of Big Brother episodes, the season finale for the BB23 cast arrives on Wednesday, September 29. It’s going to be a two-hour event and it will begin airing at 9/8c that evening.

The reason for the late start is that the Survivor 41 cast will be taking over the 8/7c time slot. Survivor is finally returning to CBS after a long hiatus that came about because the production crew wasn’t allowed to film new episodes in Fiji during 2020.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

How will the Big Brother 23 winner be selected?

Three houseguests will make it all the way to the Big Brother finale night. Two of them will play in Part 3 of the final Head of Household Competition, with the winner getting to decide who sits with them in the final two. The person left out of the mix will become the ninth member of the BB23 jury.

Once the final two houseguests have been decided, the BB23 jury will get to ask questions of them to decide who will end up winning the hefty $750,000 cash prize this summer. And once the questions have been answered and host Julie Chen Moonves has gone through the motions, the nine members of the BB23 jury will vote on a winner.

In addition to someone getting named the Big Brother 23 winner, we will also learn who America has selected as their favorite houseguest of the summer. America’s Favorite Player will walk away with a nice $25,000 prize, in addition to the money they earned for just being on the show. As a reminder, everyone on the BB23 cast gets paid to play the game.

Hopefully, in addition to learning about the winner, fans will also be greeted with some news from Julie about the next season of the reality competition show. Applications are already open for people to be on the Big Brother 24 cast, but CBS has not yet made any public announcements about the summer 2022 season of the show.

#BBAzah is experiencing what every older sister worldwide goes through on the daily. 😂👗 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/u5Hr3yyIs6 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 6, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.