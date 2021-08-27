Nolan twins from Big Brother regret ‘botched’ lip injections – see what they look like now

Liz Nolan and Julia Nolan played as part of the Big Brother 17 cast. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother twin twist involving Liz Nolan and Julia Nolan is still one of the most memorable moments that the show has had over the years. Since then, the Nolan twins have become social media influencers and have appeared in a number of Hollywood projects.

It was on Big Brother 17 that fans of the show became familiar with the twins. America was let in on the secret that Liz and Julia were going to both be playing the game, but that they would be doing it one at a time.

Liz would spend some time in the Big Brother house and then she would go to the Diary Room and switch out with Julia. The rest of the BB17 cast was kept in the dark about the twin twist and many of them were very shocked to learn later that it had been happening right under their noses. Liz was even involved in a showmance with Austin Matelson.

The twins made it far in the game, but they also became targets since they were a strong duo in the house when the secret was revealed. Julia ended up finishing in sixth place, while Liz made it all the way to the final two. Liz took home second place and the nice $50,000 prize, and Steve Moses was named the Big Brother 17 winner.

The Nolan twins don’t like their lip injections

Taking to their Instagram page in a recent live session, Julia and Liz Nolan touched on a number of topics. They began by celebrating International Dog Day and showing off their pooch, but it eventually led to the ladies speaking about recent tip injections they had done. The filler led to one of the twins having a slightly swollen lip near the injection site and they then joked about it being “botched” and not wanting to do it again.

Later in their chat with the fans, the Nolan twins spoke about the lip filler and Botox as the only work that they have ever had done. They have also shared that video online for fans that want to catch up with them, as they touched on quite a few other topics along the way.

The twins have their own personal Instagram pages but they also spend a lot of time putting up content on the one that they share together. Often, they post pictures of themselves doing various things, like in the one below where it appears that they are about to enjoy some watermelon.

Recently, fellow BB17 cast member Becky Burgess got married. The Nolan twins were in attendance, as well as some other houseguests from that season.

Currently, the Big Brother 23 season is playing out on CBS. Sixteen brand new houseguests were brought in to play the summer 2021 season. As the season progresses, Big Brother producers have become worried about wall yellers and they increased security around the compound.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.