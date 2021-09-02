Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren hilariously shares one of his biggest fears while being in the BB house

Andy Herren played on the Big Brother 15 season. Pic credit: CBS

Andy Herren won Big Brother 15 when he played the game during the summer of 2013.

Many controversies came from Andy’s season of the show, but he easily became the winner of the $500,000 prize.

Other notable people from the BB15 cast were runner-up GinaMarie Zimmerman, America’s Favorite Houseguest Elissa Slater, and Helen Kim.

During the latest episode of Big Brother, Power of Veto winner Hannah Chaddha and three houseguests of her choice got to watch a special sneak peek of the film Dear Evan Hansen. That’s why Andy shared one of his biggest fears from when he was playing the game.

What did Andy Herren fear while playing Big Brother 15?

“No joke, one of my biggest fears while I was in the Big Brother house was that we’d have a movie competition and I’d have to watch something like Grown Ups 2 and then be like, ‘It was the FUNNIEST thing I’ve ever SEEN!!!’ in the Diary Room. #BB23,” Andy Herren shared on social media.

It was definitely a funny anecdote from the BB15 winner, especially since we have to assume that some former houseguests have not enjoyed the sneak peek night at least once or twice over the years. It is a reward that has happened quite a few times during the reality competition, and Dear Evan Hansen was just the latest one.

At times, houseguests have been able to watch a movie early, and at other times, sneak peeks of new TV shows coming to CBS have been debuted. It was always a good source of cross-promotion while also giving the houseguests something to do in the Big Brother house.

Andy Herren shared a story about when he played BB15. Pic credit: @AndyHerren/Twitter

A brief look at Big Brother 23

Some angry Big Brother fans are claiming The Cookout alliance is racist. It has become a very divisive issue on social media between supporters of The Cookout and people who feel they aren’t playing the game correctly.

One thing that could really shake up the Big Brother house is a possible Triple Eviction episode that might be coming up on the schedule. It would mean three people head to the BB23 jury house on the same night, and it would force The Cookout to start turning on itself.

CBS has changed a lot about when episodes of the show will air during September. There are some new times, a Sunday with no episode and a special Friday night installment that fans should be aware of over the next month. Here is a full list of episodes left for Big Brother 23.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.