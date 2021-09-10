Former Big Brother houseguests celebrate The Cookout making it to end

The Cookout has made it all the way to the end of Big Brother 2021. Pic credit: CBS

A lot of former Big Brother houseguests have taken to social media to help celebrate the success that The Cookout alliance just had this summer.

During the latest episode of Big Brother 23, all six members of The Cookout made it to the final six. This is a huge accomplishment for them and it is the former houseguests who know it the best.

Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Xavier Prather, Hannah Chaddha, Azah Awasum, and Derek Frazier have taken their intact alliance into an impressive territory, even though they inevitably have to start turning on each other.

It was back in August that Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore predicted Xavier would win BB23. He still might be right about that. Cody also gave his opinion on which members of The Cookout do not have a real chance at winning the $750,000.

Former Big Brother houseguests celebrate with The Cookout

Below are just a few of the former Big Brother houseguests who have shared their thoughts about the success of The Cookout following the first Double Eviction episode of the summer.

“BIG Props to The Cookout Alliance. The weight you all added to your own personal games to carry each other through is impressive commendable and just outstanding.I’m not even being over the top I was in an alliance where the person that named the alliance then backdoored a member,” Angela Rockstar from BB20 wrote.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Angela Rockstar from BB20 celebrated The Cookout. Pic credit: @Mrs_ARockstar/Twitter

Da’Vonne Rogers, who we saw on BB17, BB18, and BB22 shared quite a few celebratory posts on social media after The Cookout secured the final six slots.

Ladies and gentlemen…..



We WILL have our first black winner



Turn that shit UP pic.twitter.com/I5Nry6kngY — Da’Vonne Dianne Rogers ✊🏾 (@DayDaVonne_) September 10, 2021

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly continued saying glowing things about The Cookout, naming it one of the best alliances that the show has ever seen.

Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly comments on The Cookout. Pic credit: @RachelEReilly/Twitter

Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez also took to social media to congratulate The Cookout. Josh also recently named the BB23 cast member he feels is the villain of the season.

Pic credit: @JOSHMBB19/Twitter

More important news and notes for Big Brother 23

The Big Brother episode schedule has a lot of changes for the coming weeks, including a new start time for the first episode after the Double Eviction.

For readers who want to jump ahead, we have some spoilers about who the new HOH is targeting for eviction. They have to nominate two members of The Cookout as the game progresses to the more stressful stages of the summer 2021 season.

We are getting very close to when the Big Brother 23 winner will be revealed and someone will leave the game with the largest cash prize in the history of the show. That increase to $750,000 for the BB23 cast could have an impact on how decisions are made in the final days of the season.

Stay tuned everyone, because there is a lot of excitement left to come from the Big Brother live feeds and the final episodes of September.

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.